5 Games To Grab Before PlayStation’s Summer Sale Ends Tonight

PlayStation is about to wrap up its big summer sale on August 15, at 3 a.m. Eastern Time. That means there’s only a precious few hours left for you to pick up some of the games on sale for your PlayStation 4 or 5. We’ve previously covered a few games that are worth your time and money, but here’s a few rapid-fire suggestions before the sale shuts down for the summer.

Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077

Both Cyberpunk 2077 and its excellent Phantom Liberty expansion are on sale on PlayStation, but if you want to get them for cheaper than they’d be packaged together, you’ll have to buy them separately. Right now, the Ultimate Edition that includes both the base game and Phantom Liberty is listed for $US70.99. However, the game itself and the expansion are listed separately for $US29.99 and $US25.49, respectively. This brings the total to $US55.49, which is a good $US15 cheaper than buying the Ultimate Edition. CD Projekt Red has officially moved away from the game, so this is the definitive version of the RPG, and it’s well worth your time. And at this price? It’s a steal.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition

Rockstar Games

One of the biggest discounts I saw on the summer sale was for the Ultimate Edition of Red Dead Redemption 2. The western, open-world sequel and all its add-on content and multiplayer dressings usually run $US99.99 in one package, but you can get it for 70 percent off if you move quickly.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

PlayStation

Spider-Man 2, Peter and Miles’ latest PlayStation adventure is also available with decent savings for the next few hours. The 2023 GOTY contender is currently on sale for $US49.69.

Hades

PlayStation

Supergiant Games’ award-winning roguelike was already pretty cheap, but if you haven’t played Hades yet and are looking for one of the best games in the genre, it’s on sale for PS4 and PS5 for $US12.49. Now you’ll be able to catch up by the time Hades II gets out of early access.

Hi-Fi Rush Deluxe Edition

Bethesda Softworks

Hey, if you want to celebrate the good news of Hi-Fi Rush developer Tango Gameworks being revived from the dead, the studio’s beloved rhythm-based action game is on sale for a little bit longer on PS5. The Deluxe Edition, which includes several skins for our musical hero Chai and his guitar sword, is 40 percent off. That means you can get the deluxe edition of this gem for $US23.99. It’s well worth your time, and now you can play it without getting sad about what Xbox did to the studio.