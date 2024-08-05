5 Things To Know Before Playing Cat Quest III

Cat Quest III departs from the first two games of this light-hearted action-adventure series in a variety of ways, especially with its pirate-themed naval combat. Still, it also retains a lot of familiar gameplay mechanics and concepts that ensure if you played the previous games, you’ll feel right at home. Whether you’re a returning player well-versed in Cat Quest’s history, or you’re brand new to the franchise, we’ve compiled a solid list of tips to help you get started in this feline-focused adventure.

Visit Lovepurr Castle ASAP for Healpaw Spell

Previously, gaining spells was just about buying them from a mysterious cavern. But this time out, there can sometimes be more to it. For instance, there are three missing Lovepurr Chronicle books, and you’ll want to find them. As soon as you obtain your first Lovepurr Chronicle, head over to Lovepurr Islands on the northeastern side of the map and speak to Clawford inside Lovepurr Castle. He’ll be so elated to see that you’ve brought one of the three missing books back to him that he’ll grant you the Healpaw spell. This powerful healing spell is an invaluable tool you should keep equipped at all times.

Note: If you haven’t found any Lovepurr Chronicles books yet, you can snag one in Lovepurr Cave directly north of Lovepurr Castle. Have we said “Lovepurr” enough times yet?

Screenshot: The Gentlebros / Kotaku

Hold off on upgrading your gear too early

Within an hour or so of playing Cat Quest III, you’re likely to stumble upon a smithy named Kidd Cat in Purvanna, who can upgrade your weapons, armor, and accessories in exchange for coins. However, since some of the game’s opening battles aren’t terribly difficult, it’s a good idea to play and explore for a few hours before investing many of your hard-earned coins in upgrades. This gives you time to discover new gear that may appeal to you far more than some of the earliest choices.

Speaking of gear, there are plenty of weapons, pieces of armor, accessories, and spells in Cat Quest III, and you’re obviously free to mix and match them any way you’d like. However, if you want to become an ultimate powerhouse, you’ll want to equip synergetic items.

For instance, if you find that you’re enjoying being an agile and aggressive melee-based combatant, grab a fast weapon (such as a set of claws) and combine them with armor and accessories which boost your attack speed or power. Similarly, you can combine gear designed for specific types of magic to become a powerful sorcerer of sorts. Play around with what works best for you and go all in!

Screenshot: The Gentlebros / Kotaku

Check the accessory and ship menus every 5 to 10 levels

New levels come at a brisk pace in Cat Quest III, and reaching milestones brings expansion slots for your accessories and ship blueprints. As such, every time you reach a new level that is a multiple of five, head into the menu and check to see if you’ve unlocked any fresh slots to equip an accessory or ship upgrade, so that you’re always getting the most out of what the game has to offer.

If you’re stuck, Lightmouse has you covered

In addition to Cat Quest III’s various star-topped obelisks that point you in the direction of your next main objective, there’s someone helpful hanging out in the lighthouse in Pawt Purvanna. They go by the name “Lightmouse”, and they’ll happily give you insight into what you should be doing to progress, as well as offer up some useful tips about gameplay. If you’re ever feeling stuck, give Lightmouse a visit to see if they can give you a hand.

There’s no shortage of content to see in Cat Quest III’s 10 to 15 hours of feline pirate-themed gameplay, and we hope these tips gave you a head-start on your adventure. Now go hop in your ship and take to the high seas!

