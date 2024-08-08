8 Vital Things To Know Before Starting Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong is a lengthy and challenging game filled with over 80 bosses and tons of enemy types to tackle, promising that you’ll need to put your skills to the test if you want to see it through to one of its multiple endings. The opening hours of the game give you a lot to learn and think about, and getting to grips with how the game’s various mechanics work can take a little getting used to. As such, we’ve compiled a list of early game tips here that we hope will aid you in the opening hours of Black Myth: Wukong.

There’s no penalty for respecs, so try new things

There is no penalty for respeccing your skills in Black Myth: Wukong, so you should experiment with different builds and stances to see what best fits your gameplay style. When you want to respec, simply head over to any shrine and select “Reignite the Sparks” under the “Self-Advance” tab.

We highly recommend early investment in the skills that grant you extra health, stamina, and staff range, but feel free to skip these if you’re feeling confident!

Pick up all of the materials you see

As you wander around the game’s open, explorable areas, you’ll see plenty of flowers and herbs scattered about. Pick all of these up! Even though you may not have a use for them in the first couple of hours, you’ll eventually be able to make helpful medicines to aid you in battle, and you’ll be happy you’ve been collecting materials for them.

Don’t fret—dying doesn’t have any major consequences

Unlike traditional soulslike games, dying in Black Myth: Wukong doesn’t have any significant consequences besides sending you back to the closest shrine with all enemies respawned. This means you won’t have to worry about the common soulslike mechanic of dropping your experience on death. Instead, you’ll maintain all of your earned Will and be ready to give things another go.

You can always fight the Wandering Wight later

The Wandering Wight is a boss found romping around the right side of the forest. If you’re patient and practice enough, you can maybe take him down when you first meet him. More likely, though, you’ll want to come back a little later when you’ve upgraded your staff and gear (maybe around the time you reach the Black Wind Cave). You’ll find defeating him much easier by then.

Prepare yourself before facing Lingxuzi

Lingxuzi won’t be an overwhelmingly challenging boss for soulslike veterans, but he still hits like a truck and can make quick work of you if you haven’t fully wrapped your head around the game’s unique combat mechanics.

With this in mind, aim to hit around level 9 or 10 before taking on Lingxuzi. When you have enough Sparks obtained, purchase at least the first three health upgrades in the Survival skill tree. Additionally, make sure to craft the Pilgrim’s Armor at a shrine for some added defense. With that extra health and defense, you’ll be in a much better position to tank a few hits while fighting Lingxuzi, so go give him hell.

If you need to collect some extra Will to purchase some skills or crafting materials, you can grind in the “Outside the Forest” area as needed.

Don’t miss a massive health boost after defeating Lingxuzi

After defeating Lingxuzi, you’ll be free to proceed into a temple in front of you. While you may be tempted to waltz through and head down to the nearby shrine to rest, make sure you stop inside the temple first.

On the left side of the inner temple is a Celestial Medicine you can pick up that will provide you with a significant health increase, further improving your survivability for the dangers ahead.

Also don’t miss a massive mana boost in Black Wind Cave

After defeating a certain boss, you’ll enter an area called Black Wind Cave. As you work through the first part of this location, you’ll have a path to the left that leads out to a wooden deck with a meditation point. Right by the meditation point is another Celestial Medicine, and this one will vastly increase your mana reserves, allowing you to use your spells more often.

Don’t overlook Spirit Skills

You’ll meet an NPC fairly early on that will upgrade your gourd to allow you to absorb the spirits of some bosses. Doing so will grant you their Spirit Skill, which lets you briefly transform into them in battle and perform an action when you’ve built up enough Qi. These can dish out some major damage, especially to bosses. But more importantly, they grant passive bonuses when equipped—such as the Wandering Wight’s increased defense.

You can even upgrade each of these Spirits at a shrine by selecting “Cultivate Spirits” under the “Self-Advance” tab. However, note that you’ll sometimes need special items found in your adventure to proceed with an upgrade tier.

