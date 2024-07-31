A Bunch Of Mario And Kirby Switch Games Are On Sale Right Now

Sound the alarms! Some of Nintendo’s first-party digital Switch games are on sale for a limited time. If you’ve been wanting to play Mario Golf, Kirby Star Allies, or Nintendo Switch Sports this is the best chance to snag these (and other) games for less than normal.

Historically speaking, Nintendo first-party games—like Zelda, Mario, Kirby, and Metroid—tend to rarely go on sale and hold their value for years. So whenever Nintendo offers some solid discounts on its library of original Switch games, it’s always worth checking out.

Currently, as part of Nintendo’s ongoing “Play Together” sale, you can get a bunch of first-party games from the publisher at a nice discount. The sale runs until August 11 on the Nintendo Switch’s eShop.

Here are all the Nintendo-published games on sale:

Nintendo Switch Sports – $US28 ($US40)

Mario Tennis Aces – $US40 ($US60)

Mario Golf: Super Rush – $US40 ($US60)

Mario Strikers: Battle League – $US40 ($US60)

Kirby’s Dream Buffest – $US10.50 ($US15)

Kirby Star Allies – $US42 ($US60)

Kirby Fighters 2 – $US14 ($US20)

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition – $US42 ($US60)

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – $US28 ($US40)

Arms – $US42 ($US60)

Warioware: Get It Together – $US35 ($US50)

Game Builder Garage – $US21 ($US30)

Everybody 1-2-Switch – $US21 ($US30)

But wait, there’s more. This sale also includes a huge list of third-party published games, too. Here are some deals that stood out to us, including the excellent Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga and both Mario + Rabbids games from Ubisoft.

Mario + Rabbids: Battle Kingdom – $US14 ($US40)

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – $US20 ($US60)

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble – $US37.50 ($US50)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – $US10 ($US20)

Disney Illusion Island – $US28 ($US40)

Trombone Champ – $US8.25 ($US15)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 – $US15 ($US50)

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge – $US17 ($US25)

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection – $US20 ($US60)

Burnout: Paradise Remastered – $US6 ($US30)

LEGO Star Wars:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition – $US18 ($US70)

Streets of Rage 4 – $US12 ($US25)

