A Bunch Of Star Wars Games Are On Sale Ahead Of Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws is just around the corner. The Ubisoft open-world game set between the Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi will take you scheming throughout the galaxy as scoundrel Kay Vess. But the galaxy far, far away has plenty of adventures you can dive into while you wait for Outlaws to launch on August 30. And a handful of Star Wars games are on sale on Steam as part of the EA August sale until August 19, but there are also some others that are just generally cheap right now. Here are a few Star Wars games to whet your appetite in the coming weeks.

Star Wars Jedi

Respawn’s take on Star Wars is the type of action game that just feels good to play. It has some of the snappiest Force mechanics a Star Wars game has ever been able to capture, the lightsaber fights are a delight, and the big AAA production value means it’s also a pretty solid Star Wars story. Both the original Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its sequel Jedi: Survivor are on sale on Steam for $US9.99 and $US31.49, respectively. The Xbox versions of both games are also on sale, at $US9.99 and $US27.99.

Star Wars: Republic Commando

If you want to step away from the Jedi, 2005’s Republic Commando is a solid first-person shooter game with tactical elements. The bite-sized campaign has you commanding a squad of clone troopers and engaging in actual strategic combat scenarios rather than just running and gunning. The game is on sale until tomorrow, 8/15 on PlayStation for $US7.49, but you can also get it for $US9.99 on Steam and $US14.99 on Switch.

Star Wars: Battlefront II

Maybe you don’t have time for a big campaign, or you want to get in the Star Wars mood without committing too much. If that’s the case, Star Wars: Battlefront II is on sale on Steam for $US9.99. This is the “Celebration Edition,” which includes skins, emotes, voice lines, and victory poses, all while giving you plenty of cooperative and competitive multiplayer to play alongside friends. There is also a campaign to jump into, should you decide you want to dip into another full-fledged Star Wars story. That’s a whole lot to play around with for such a cheap price.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

BioWare and Obsidian’s Star Wars RPGs are widely regarded as some of the best games set in the Star Wars universe. Knights of the Old Republic and its sequel have been ported to a handful of modern platforms, and they both still hold up as some of the best storytelling across the franchise. You can grab both games on Steam for $US9.99.

Star Wars: Squadrons

Yes, lightsabers and clone troopers are all well and good, but a pillar of Star Wars is space combat. EA Motive’s Star Wars: Squadrons is a really solid, modern game all about flying your favorite Star Wars ships through space and living your combat pilot dreams. The game features both a story campaign and multiplayer if you want to take to the skies with a friend. Squadrons will run you $US7.99 on Steam until August 19.