Achievement Unlocked! Back to School Gifts For Even Hard-to-Please Gamers

It’s that time of the year again: out with the barbeque tools and citronella candles, in with the towers of composition notebooks and #2 pencils. That means Game Over for legions of school-age players who’ve been in beast mode for the past two months. Time to pack your bag, set the alarm, shelf the controller and buckle down.

Is it any wonder the first day of school hits like an Acme anvil? Not this time. We’ve rounded up some of the coolest apparel, room decor, and gadgets sure to help ease the transition back to the classroom. Turns out, the new school year doesn’t have to be the end of gameplay if you strategize appropriately. Begin here.

Pac-Man Ghost Chase Wall Art

Upgrade your thumbtacked fan art with this retro piece of eye candy.

The Pac-Man Ghost Chase Wall Light from Pottery Barn Teen is a gimme for all ages, a cheeky neon reminder that we never outgrow the classics. Thelight plugs right into the wall, so it’s easy to haul anywhere, even at 40” wide. Best of all, it’s a guaranteed conversation starter: Guess who just got ghosted?!

Nintendo Switch Travel Case

Did you know the average student lugs upwards of 20 pounds in their backpack? You may as well sandwich your gear between two slabs of granite. Don’t even think about leaving for school without slipping your Switch (or Switch Lite) into a sturdy case, one engineered to protect your hardware from hard knocks. We like the Super Icon for its vaguely punk checkerboard motif, convenient tophandle, and modest price. But mostly we like what it signals to fellow Princess Toadstools: your Kart or mine?

Monster Jam Showdown

Even the best student needs an escape, and your game-savvy kids are sure to eat this one up. The official Monster Jam video game is here – Monster Jam Showdown! Get behind the wheel of the most iconic trucks ever, and show off

your skills in 10 exciting arcade racing game modes. Whether you prefer offline or online, freestyle or head to head, stadiums or off-road environments, there’s something for everyone. The ground will shake in Monster Jam Showdown – available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch & PC.

PlayStation Portal Remote Player

If we didn’t know any better, we’d say the PlayStation Portal is angling to unseat the driver’s license as the ultimate symbol of teenage freedom. This nifty little handheld lets you play your fave PS5 games on any screen in the house, streaming games directly from your console over Wi-Fi. That means you can keep the gaming going while someone else hogs the big screen. No more tussling with roommates for screen time. No more elbowing out annoying siblings. With a crisp 1080p display and all the haptic wizardry of the DualSense controller built-in, the Portal delivers that authentic PS5 experience in a pint-sized package. So you can do you, wherever you’d like.

Frigidaire Light Up Mini-Fridge

Nothing says in it to win it like the mini fridge, reliably stationed within arm’s reach so you can quench that thirst without actually prying your eyes from the screen. But if you did, you’d be positively tickled by the Jetsons vibe of the Frigidaire Light Up Mini-Fridge, a compact 3 pounds and available in four spacey colors—white, blue, stealth (black), and purplehaze (our favorite, obvi). The fridge is as functional as it is cool—it holds up to 6 cans and keeps them frosty. Not cold. Not cool. But legitimately frosty. Yes, the LED lights are over-the-top, but in the dead of night when it’s pitch dark and you’re jonesing for some cold water, you’ll be thankful for the DJ Frigidaire glow.

X-Wing Cosplay Mini Backpack

Pro-tip: indoctrinate your kids in the ways of the Force when they’re young and impressionable. Start with the gear. Case in point: Watch with Obi Wan-levels of pride as your little rolls up to kindergarten toting this traffic-stopping mini-backpack, made of vegan leather and fashioned after the iconic Rebel Alliance helmets. Big enough for junior’s lunchbox, water bottle, and the scores of birthday party invites sure to follow.

Gunnar Blue Light Glasses

As any serious gamer can attest, hours of heavy-duty gameplay is brutal on the eyes, leading to headaches and sleeplessness, all of which can negatively impact your academic performance. Avoid the gaming hangover with the Fallout Vault 33 Prescription Glasses from Gunnar, inspired by the iconic Fallout video game series. The amber-tinted lenses filter out harsh blue light, reducing digital eye strain and fatigue during long gaming sessions. They’re lightweight and flexible, so they won’t pinch your temples if you’re wearing a headset. Best of all, the frames, which can be outfitted with prescription lenses, boast a cool, retro-futuristic design that rival anything you’ll get from any luxury maker. Eyes on the prize!

7-Eleven + Tetris Player One Tee

That first day of school lewk is everything, so rock a tee that signals your priorities to teachers and classmates: video games and Slurpees, in that order. We love the Player One tee, part of 7-Eleven’s clever, well-designed 7Collection merch line, which features collabs with Tetris and Green Day, along with slickly designed apparel inspired by car racing, golf, and (of course) the beloved Slurpee. (The retro woven golf button-up might singlehandedly revive the ironic tee trend.) Available only online, and you’ll want to hustle: these limited edition winners are selling out fast.

Stanley Reverb Collection

You’ve resisted long enough, but it’s time to surrender. We finally found the Stanley model guaranteed to win over the hardest hydration-hating heart: The Stanley Reverb. The capsule collection of blockbuster water tumblers, a favorite of the Target set, come in four bold hues—white, black, blue and hot pink. Each is kitted out with contrasting lids and straws, and emblazoned with undulating neon lines inspired by (you guessed it) guitar reverb. They’re loud and proud, designed to be noticed and coveted. The collection comes 30 oz. and 40 oz. sizes, as well as a more conventional flip top straw model. The perfect accessory for your next Elden Ring marathon sesh.

