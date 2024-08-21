All The Features Available In Black Myth: Wukong’s Photo Mode

Games are ever-increasingly more beautiful, with many featuring life-like art that just begs to be admired. With that in mind, numerous developers have made it a point to include photo modes in their titles, granting us all the option to become amateur photographers in-game and showcase our favorite moments. Game Science has continued this trend with its new action role-playing game Black Myth: Wukong.

With the click of a few buttons, you can enter the game’s photo mode and begin snapping shots of your character in the gorgeous environments. There are even plenty of ways to edit them on the fly, including adding filters, adjusting the depth of field, and more. Here’s all of the photo mode features you’ll find in Black Myth: Wukong

What photo mode features are available in Black Myth: Wukong?

Black Myth: Wukong’s photo mode isn’t the most fleshed out you’ll ever find in a game, but there are still a lot of ways you can edit and prepare your photos to share with friends. When you’re ready to dive in, bring up your menu and look at the bottom left of the screen to see “Photo Mode.” Press the corresponding button or key seen beside it to open the photo mode.

Screenshot: Game Science / Kotaku

The full list of photo mode features in Black Myth: Wukong are as follows:

Field of View

Field of View will move the camera’s scope in and out to either close in on a subject of your choosing or expand to see the wider environment.

Roll

Roll lets you adjust how much the photo is tilted (as if you were taking the photo at an imperfect angle).

Depth of Field

Depth of Field allows you to adjust the sharpness of objects closer or further from the subject in the frame. In other words, you can blur out the background to make your character stand out more, or do the opposite and draw attention to something behind you.

Brightness, Contrast, and Vignette

You can adjust the brightness and contrast of your photos, and you can adjust the intensity of a vignette to the corners to add a sense of focus on a particular subject or feature of your photo.

Filters

You can add filters ranging from black and white to vibrant. Toying around with these can add a fun flair to your photos.

Head Gear and Body Stains

You can remove your head gear for photos to see that handsome monkey face, or you can remove any current armor stains if you’d like to look pristine for your glamor shots.

Frames

The frames available are actually just black bars on the top or sides of your photo. You can use these to give your pics a cinematic vibe.

Stickers

There are a handful of stickers available, including the game’s logo. These are great for images you may be taking for a website or YouTube thumbnail.

And that’s all of the features available in Black Myth: Wukong’s photo mode at launch. It’s possible Game Science will add more features in the future, but what’s here for now should be enough to keep most of us monkeying around for a while.

