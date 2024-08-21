All The New Marvel Locations In Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4 Explained

In addition to introducing new weapons, skins, and quests, Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4’s Ultimate Doom also introduces new areas for players to explore. Keeping true to the Marvel theme, each area is tied to specific Marvel locations and filled with high-end gear. This guide will detail everything you need to know about each one.

The Raft

Screenshot: Epic

The Raft is located south of Grim Gate. The area is based on the prison used to hold various supervillains in Marvel comics. When you arrive here, you’ll notice that the prison is in chaos, with multiple areas being broken.

You’ll also see that there are some red lasers in the area. Avoid touching these, as doing so will set off an alarm and trigger everyone to fight you. If you’re looking to fight Emma Frost, she can be found sitting on a chair in the main prison area.

When you get close enough to her, the fight will begin, and she’ll transform into her diamond form, which will buff her temporarily. Once her diamond form drops, she’ll lose her buff. Besides her diamond form, she doesn’t do anything else, so this fight is more straightforward than the others.

After she dies, Emma Frost will drop the following items:

Emma Frost’s Reveal Medallion

Emma Frost’s Striker Burst Assault Rifle

Flowberry Fizz

Doomstadt

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

Doomstadt is on the island’s northern end and east of Rebel’s Roost. The area is based on Latveria, the nation Doctor Doom leads. Think of this area essentially as a small Doctor Doom town. This is also where you can find Mysterio.

You can start the fight with Mysterio by either walking next to him or simply shooting him. Once the fight starts, he’ll teleport nearby, so be ready to move at a moment’s notice. For the first phase of the battle, he’ll shoot you with his shotgun, so make sure to keep a reasonable distance away from him.

When his shields are gone, he’ll clone himself. But you’ll be able to spot which one is the real one by aiming down sights. When you do, his health bar should appear—the real deal has multiple bars, but the clones will have just one line.

When you kill him, he’ll drop the following items:

Mysterio’s Stealth Medallion

Mysterio’s Sovereign Shotgun

Flowberry Fizz

Doom’s Courtyard

Doom’s Courtyard is on the northeast side of the island. Like Doomstadt, it’s another area based on Latveria. This area doesn’t have anything too significant to it, but there are a few chest and vending machines that you can use here.

Castle Doom

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

Castle Doom is on the northeastern side of the island. As the name suggests, this is where Doom lives. This area is dedicated to Doom, as you can tell by all of the statues and artwork of the vainglorious villain. There’s a lot to explore in the area and even a handful of easter eggs for players to spot. This is also where you can fight the Doombot boss.

You’ll need to go to the throne room and approach him. Eventually he’ll get mad, and the fight will begin. His move set will consist of him throwing projectiles at you with his glove and shooting you with the Monarch Pistol. To make matters worse, he’ll summon a few guards to help him.

Once he’s dead, he’ll drop the following items:

Doombot’s Siphon Medallion

Flowberry Fizz

Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets

Doctor Dooms Monarch Pistol

