Amazon Giving Away 20 Free Games This Month, Including Deus Ex And Tomb Raider

Amazon has announced that it will give Prime subscribers 20 free games during the month of August, including Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Baldur’s Gate II, and Loop Hero.

Last month Amazon celebrated its made-up holiday all about crappy deals on random stuff you don’t need, aka Prime Day. To help celebrate, it offered up 15 free games. Apparently, Amazon is still in a giving mood because for August its announced 20 free games for Prime Members.

Here are the PC games you can grab starting today:

Today SteamWorld Heist

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness

Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles

Remember, to collect these free games, you’ll need to be a Prime subscriber. Then you’ll either need to download the Amazon Games PC app or go to Amazon Prime Gaming’s website. Then just click the games you want. Keep in mind some games are available via different storefronts, like GoG or Steam, while others are only playable through Amazon’s launcher.

As for the rest of the month, here’s what Amazon plans to offer subscribers each week during August. There are some truly great games in here, including the swashbuckling Souls-like En Garde! and co-op bird simulator KeyWe. I also want to call out Industria, a fantastic little FPS that is a wonderful love letter to Half-Life 2. The upcoming sequel looks amazing and I’m excited more people will get a chance to check out the original later this month.

August 8 Gravity Circuit

South of the Circle

Loop Hero

Trek to Yomi

Kraken Academy

August 15 Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition

Beholder 3

Hard West 2

En Garde!

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

August 22 Grime: Definitive Edition

KeyWe

Figment 2: Creed Valley

Young Souls

August 29 Arcade Paradise

Industria

The Collage Atlas