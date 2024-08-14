Amazon Orders Animated Series Featuring Spelunky, New World, And PlayStation Games

Amazon Prime Video has reportedly ordered a new animated anthology series that will feature short stories set within different, pre-existing video game worlds. The series is being created by Tim Miller, the same person behind Netflix’s popular Love, Death & Robots series and the first Deadpool movie.

Miller’s Love, Death & Robots premiered in 2019. The series features various short stories animated by different studios in different art styles. Episodes often revolve around a theme or topic and stories can vary greatly, sometimes featuring robots, elements of horror, sci-fi, or even comedy. And now Amazon wants to take this same formula, but apply it to video games.

Netflix

On August 14, Deadline reported that Amazon has ordered a series called Secret Level from Miller and Blur Studio. Like Love, Death & Robots, the new series will be an anthology, with each episode set in a different video game world or franchise. Deadline reports that some possible games that could appear in Secret Level include beloved indie platformer Spelunky, Amazon’s own MMORPG New World, and various, unspecified “PlayStation titles.” Each episode of Secret Level will likely consist of short stories set in these different games.

Amazon Prime Video reps declined to provide Deadline with a comment.

Deadline reports that Secret Level will be officially revealed and announced soon. The outlet suggests that it might get unveiled at Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live, aka Geoff Keighley’s video game extravaganza: August edition.

This is just the latest example of streaming services and studios investing more and more into video game adaptions. In the last few years, we’ve seen a huge increase in the number of video game-related productions, including this year’s critically acclaimed Fallout and the box office bomb that is this month’s Borderlands movie. Amazon produced the Fallout show and is already working on another season, as well as a show based on the Yakuza/Like A Dragon franchise, too.

.