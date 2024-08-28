Amazon Prime Is Offering Three Iconic Lord Of The Rings Games For Free

Who doesn’t love free video games? It’s the best way to expand your backlog of titles you’ll never touch – at least not until you retire, which is what you keep telling yourself to assuage the guilt. To help feed this cycle, Amazon Prime is giving subscribers three fan-favorite The Lord of the Rings games as part of its latest promotion for The Rings of Power, which airs on August 29.

The television series is fantastic and all, but how about those games? They include:

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (Amazon Luna)

Lego The Lord of the Rings (GOG)

If you’re a Prime subscriber, you can claim all three games from now until September 30. If you wait too long, the promotion will disappear and other titles will take their place as part of Amazon’s rotating free game offerings.

All three The Lord of the Rings titles provide enough gameplay to keep even the most voracious players satisfied, with the Middle-Earth games both requiring between 30-60 hours for completionists who want to see and do everything each has to offer. As for Lego The Lord of the Rings, it’s a bit more niche, with a kid-like aesthetic that’s sure to turn some people away. But that’d be a mistake! It’s easily one of the better renditions of Lego gaming, retelling the story of the Fellowship from start to finish, including the Balrog, the Battle of Helm’s Deep, and the ever-fearsome Cirith Ungol!

Suppose you’re not into The Lord of the Rings. In that case, Amazon Prime has a diverse range of other free games to offer, including Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Grime: Definitive Edition, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Loop Hero, Hard West 2, Beholder 3, Midnight Fight Express, Forager, SteamWorld Heist, Trek to Yomi, Maneater, and countless others. Honestly, the list goes on, with something for everyone!

