An Astro Bot Sequel May Already Be In The Works

As far as games, September looks to be just as fruitful as August, with the month that was owned by Black Myth: Wukong and Star Wars Outlaws being followed by yet another hyped release in Astro Bot. And for those who can’t resist looking even further ahead, you may be in for a treat. It seems Team Asobi, the developer behind Astro Bot, is considering a sequel even before the first game launches worldwide.

Over on X/Twitter, user @Genki_JPN uncovered the game’s Platinum Trophy, which reads, “Earned all trophies. Well done, and see you in Astro’s next adventure.”

Astro Bot’s trophy list hints at Astro Bot sequel! #AstroBot Platinum Trophy: “Earned all Trophies. Well done and see you in Astro’s next adventure!”https://t.co/3azDCWTb1k pic.twitter.com/txAAQJ0Xyk — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) August 29, 2024

It’s important to note that a trophy description isn’t an official announcement or confirmation from the team regarding a sequel. This description could easily point toward DLC, a full-blown expansion pack, or even a crossover with another game such as Fortnite. (Let’s be honest. Everyone is doing a crossover with Fortnite these days.)

On the topic of Astro Bot, the team recently discussed the potential for a PC version but shut down the PlayStation VR2 hype. A PC release remains on the table so long as there is fan interest, so the studio asked everyone who wants one to voice their excitement online.

No matter what you think of the prospect of an Astro Bot sequel (even if you’re soulless enough to not want as many installments as we can get), we’ll likely see more of the lovable character in some capacity following the game’s launch in September. It’s just a matter of how much and how soon.

Stay tuned more PlayStation news, which includes the three free titles (Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, MLB The Show 24, and Little Nightmares II)coming to PS Plus next month.

.

.