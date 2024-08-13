Baldur’s Gate 3’s Astarion Makes The Jump To Magic: The Gathering In This New Secret Lair Drop

It seems like everyone I know is now playing Magic: The Gathering. My roommate picked it up because of one of our longtime friends and now everywhere I go, I see the game. Coincidentally, the rise in its popularity among my friends has occurred as the game’s started pumping up the number of collaborations it does with other franchises, sometimes via its Secret Lair drops. Earlier this year, Fallout-themed cards were released alongside the new television show adaptation of the Bethesda RPG series, the summer saw some Assassin’s Creed cards get released, and there’s even a Monty Python and the Holy Grail set. Now, 2023’s best game is jumping in on the fun too, and it’s getting a bit steamy.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is quite famous now and is already heralded as one of the best games ever, and one of the biggest talking points surrounding the game was the unadulterated thirst and horniness it conjured. People were frothing at the mouth while deciding who to romance, and one of the most popular choices was the elven vampire Astarion. Everyone loves a bad boy, especially one who jumps their bones and bites their necks in the dead of night.

Now, Astarion is coming to Magic: The Gathering via his own Secret Lair drop, which has been appropriately dubbed Astarion’s Thirst. The set features brand new art of the character, and he’s looking as slutty and evil as ever. Check it out for yourselves.



Anguished Unmaking

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Exquisite Blood

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Mortify

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Sanguine Bond

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Astarion, The Decadent

Image: Wizards of the Coast