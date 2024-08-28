Bethesda Locks The Hottest Indy Behind A $100 Paywall

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle is set to arrive this December on Xbox Series X/S and PC. (And later, on PS5.) And because it’s 2024, there are like 4 different versions of the game you can now pre-order. And one of the pricier editions is the only way to snag the hottest version of Indy ever put to screen.

Announced all the way back in 2021, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is the next big game from Bethesda/Xbox-owned MachineGames, the same studio behind the wonderful modern Wolfenstein games. It was properly revealed in January as a mostly first-person Nazi-killing adventure game starring Troy Baker as the voice of Indy. And something we mentioned back when it was first revealed was how the game’s digital Harrison Ford was very, very hot. Sadly, the hottest version of Indy—who appears in Temple of Doom—will cost you $US100.

After last week’s big news that The Great Circle is arriving on Xbox and PC on December 9 and coming to PS5 in 2025, Microsoft started taking pre-orders on all the different versions of the game. And as you might expect, these versions come with various goodies.

Xbox / Bethesda / Lucasfilm

For $US100 you can get the Premium Edition of Great Circle, which includes the game, access to the “Order of Giants” story expansion DLC, a digital art book, three days early access to the game (bleh), and last, but not least Indy’s iconic and very sexy Temple of Doom outfit.

To lock the arguably hottest and best version of Indiana Jones behind a $US100 paywall is something that a villain in an Indiana Jones movie or book would do. Not cool, Bethesda.

The best image of the skin I can find. Screenshot: Xbox / Lucasfilm

Meanwhile, you can pay even more money—specifically $US190—for the Collector’s Edition of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. This comes with everything previously mentioned in the Premium Edition but also includes a replica of a prop from the game, a large steelbook case, an 11-inch globe, and a journal.

It should be noted that in the tiny print for each edition, it does mention that DLC will be sold separately at a later date. So one day you won’t need to spend $US100 to get the sexiest Indy ever. But for now… your thirst will cost you.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle arrives on Xbox Series X/S and PC on December 9. It will be available on PS5 in Spring 2025.

.