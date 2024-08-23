Black Myth: Wukong Secret Lets You Summon One Rock Boss To Beat The Crap Out Of Another Rock Boss

Black Myth: Wukong isn’t a Souls-like but it is full of boss fights. Some of them are really tough and will beat you to a pulp, so it’s extra cool that there’s at least one secret encounter where you get to watch the bosses beat the crap out of each other instead.

This hidden detail is found in chapter 2 (via IGN) and requires some finesse to pull off, but if done correctly gives you a brief breather from getting crushed. While many players have defeated the Stone Vanguard, a required boss near the Fright Cliff area, fewer have discovered Shigandang, an optional boss fight that first requires finding the six Buddha’s Eyeballs. But the real hidden secret is that you can actually get Shigandang and the Stone Vanguard to fight if you go about this area in the correct way.

There are a bunch of YouTube videos showing how to find all of the eyeballs and defeat Shigandang, but the key is to do that before fighting the Stone Vanguard. As one player points out, in order to do that, it seems like you need to arrive in the Fright Cliffs through the Squall Hideout rather than the bridge and cave most players are likely to enter from. you need to have not come into this area via the bridge and cave. Otherwise, it sounds like the Stone Vanguard will be blocking the way to finish getting all of the Buddha’s Eyeballs.

Once Shigandang and the Stone Vanguard are fighting each other you can either watch from the sidelines or start waling one them yourself like an Elden Ring boss fight where the enemy is distracted by a summoned NPC. Shigandang will eventually destroy the Stone Vanguard for you, at which point you’ll need to finish the job. But it’s neat that the required boss fight is finished for you and a cool scene to watch given how one of Black Myth: Wukong’s strong points are its visual designs and cinematic animations.

You can read more about the game’s strengths and weaknesses in Kotaku’s review. Black Myth: Wukong flew to the top of the Steam Charts hours after coming out this week, beating out records set by other single-player games like Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077. That massive launch was propelled in part by players in China where the game is so popular PS5s are apparently going out of stock.