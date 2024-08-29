Black Myth: Wukong’s Latest Patch Makes One Boss Much Easier

If you’ve been hitting a wall in Black Myth: Wukong due to the endless annoyance of Captain Wise-Voice, then the latest patch is here to save you. On top of a slew of general fixes to the action-RPG for both PC and PlayStation 5 players, the recently released patch 1.08.14860 gives the Yaoguai King a nerf.

The patch, released on August 29, will take up about 1.6 GB of space on your storage, which isn’t too much considering the game takes up 130 GB on PC and 104 on PS5 already. Among other quality of life updates, the singular balance fix in the latest patch is focused on boss Captain Wise-Voice, a required enemy you must beat in Chapter 3 of the game. As a boss that is not only highly resistant to damage, but also one that can inflict some big hits of its own with a plethora of surprising attack patterns, Captain Wise-Voice isn’t a pushover. While the patch notes don’t detail exactly what changes have been made, they do explain that the boss’s stats have been “slightly reduced,” which will hopefully give you a better shot at finally moving on.

Less exciting but just as crucial are the numerous crash fixes the new patch brings to Black Myth: Wukong. That includes preventing crashes by AMD’s Fidelity FX Super Resolution, and enabling NVIDIA Full Ray Tracing in certain areas of the Webbed Hollow area. The full list of notes also includes smaller patches for little bugs in the game, like characters freezing or getting stuck in walls.

Image: Game Science

Here are the full patch notes:

Fixed an issue where enabling FSR could cause crashes for some players during startup or the prologue.

Fixed a crash issue in certain areas of the Webbed Hollow when NVIDIA Full Ray Tracing is enabled.

Fixed an issue where hair would stretch abnormally.

Optimized the hair effects for Yaoguai King “Lingxuzi”.

Fixed an issue where certain enemies could get stuck motion in specific situations.

Slightly reduced the stats of Yaoguai King “Captain Wise-Voice”.

Fixed an issue where the attack from Lesser Yaoguai “Lantern Warden” in Pagoda Realm could push players into walls.

Fixed an issue where the Destined One could get stuck in performing “Whirling Thrusts in Thurst Stance” and become unresponsive.

Fixed an issue where the Destined One could not switch stances properly in the sixth chapter.

Fixed an issue where the Destined One could encounter stats errors in specific situations.

Fixed an issue where the icon for the quest related to Yaoguai Chief “Daoist Mi” would still appear on Travel menu after the quest became unable to complete.

Fixed an issue where the progress display for collecting Portraits in Journals was incorrect.

Fixed some text errors in Chinese.

Added translations for Portraits in several languages and optimized existing translations.

Added translations for song titles and lyrics in Music library in several languages and corrected display errors in English lyrics.

Optimized translations for Talents, Equipment, and Inventory in several languages and fixed some text errors.

Improved the layout of subtitles in several languages.

Optimized the translation of loading screen tips in several languages.

.