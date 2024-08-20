Borderlands 4 Finally Gets Official Teaser, Coming 2025

Borderlands 4 is real and coming sometime in 2025. Gearbox Entertainment made the latest sequel to its hit looter shooter franchise official with a teaser at Gamescom Opening Night Live showing a literal collision of worlds.

Here’s a look:

