Borderlands Is No Longer The Biggest Box Office Flop Of The Year

Earlier this month, Borderlands arrived in theaters to horrendous reviews and bad box office numbers. At the time, many assumed it might be the biggest cinematic dud of 2024. But, that title is now held by the newly released Crow reboot.

The idea of rebooting The Crow was already a strange and controversial one. Sure, the original 1994 film was a small but profitable hit, but it is more widely known for the tragedy surrounding the death of Brandon Lee during its production. The following sequels to the OG Crow failed to find success. Most people believed it was wrong to even reboot the series. Yet, Hollywood went ahead and made a reboot anyway. And what do you know, it’s flopping hard!

Lionsgate

The Crow reboot released on August 23 to negative reviews from critics and moviegoers. After its opening weekend, it only earned $US4.6 million domestically at the box office. Yikes! In comparison, Borderlandsmade over $US8.5 million during its first weekend.

After about five days in theaters, The Crow has made less than $US10 million. Meanwhile, Borderlands—which is reportedly already getting a home release in late August—is sitting at a cool $US25 million worldwide at the box office.

Of course, one thing to keep in mind is that Borderlands cost a reported $US120 million to produce. The Crow reboot only cost $US50 million. So Borderlands may still cost studio Lionsgate more money in the end, unless it ends up recouping more of its costs from VOD rentals and other home viewing options. That’s right, Lionsgate distributed both of these films. So not a great August for the company.

Alex Proyas, the director behind the original Crow film, has been having some fun over the reboot flopping. On August 25 he posted on Facebook: “I thought the remake was a cynical cash-grab. Not much cash to grab it seems.”

.