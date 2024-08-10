Borderlands Movie Bad, BotW Players Find An Amazing Glitch, And More Of The Week’s Top News

This week, we reported on diligent, game-breakingTears of the Kingdom players figuring out how to attain an item they’ve been trying to acquire for ages. Also, after years in production hell, the Borderlands movie is finally here and critics are not liking it! We also rounded up the biggest announcements out of QuakeCon, and more. Read on!

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Players Discover How To Get Unbreakable Master Sword Back After A Year Of Trying

Image: Nintendo

Getting the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom feels great. After dozens of hours of dealing with ugly fused weapons and broken gear, you finally get the sword of legend. But it’s still far from perfect. While it can’t break, it can lose its power and have to recharge. The Master Sword from the game’s opening prologue doesn’t have that same weakness, though, and players have spent months trying to find a way to get that version instead. – Ethan Gach Read More

Diablo IV Players Encounter A Generous Seasonal Bug And Blizzard’s Not Stepping In To Patch It Out

Image: Blizzard

Today is the start of Diablo IV’s Season of the Infernal Hordes. It adds a new mode, quests, and a ton of rebalancing. It also accidentally let players carry over their Legendary Tempering recipes from last season, and Blizzard is being generous and giving the bug a pass this time around. – Ethan Gach Read More

Borderlands Movie First Impressions Call It ‘Lifeless’ And ‘Really Bad’

Image: Lionsgate / Gearbox

After a very long wait, the live-action Borderlands movie finally arrives in theaters this weekend. But before that, the movie was screened for fans and critics in Los Angeles. And, based on the first impressions being posted online, the Borderlands movie sounds like a complete mess. – Zack Zwiezen Read More

Diablo IV Glitch Lets Player Gain 30+ Levels In One Second

Image: Blizzard / Kotaku

A new and powerful weapon added to Diablo IV’s latest season suddenly led to some players leveling up incredibly fast, with one player jumping over 30 levels after one boss kill. Blizzard has since tracked down the cause of this bug and released a temporary fix. – Zack Zwiezen Read More

Borderlands 3 Gets Small But Awesome Update That Adds Handy Feature

Image: Gearbox / 2K Games

Borderlands 3 launched in 2019, so you might not expect an update for the looter shooter in 2024. However, possibly due to the recent release of the (terrible) movie, Gearbox has put out a new, small, but genuinely awesome patch for Borderlands 3. – Zack Zwiezen Read More

Flamethrowers Were King In Helldivers 2, But Not Anymore And Players Are Threatening Mass Desertions

Image: Arrowhead Studios

Helldivers 2 received a big new patch today ahead of its Freedom’s Flame Warbond later this week and it has players feeling burned and betrayed. The update brought big changes to the existing flamethrower which is no longer melting heavily-armored Charger enemies with ease and the community is already in open revolt over the unexpected crackdown on intergalactic arson. – Ethan Gach Read More

The 7 Biggest And Best Doom Announcements From QuakeCon 2024

Image: id Software / Bethesda / Kotaku

Earlier today at QuakeCon 2024, id Software announced a bunch of Doom-related news, including a brand new way to play the first two classic shooters, mod tools for Eternal, and more. – Zack Zwiezen Read More

College Football 25’s Big Update Adds New Plays, Uniforms, And More

Screenshot: EA

EA College Football 25 is one of the biggest and most popular games of 2024. So it’s no surprise that the game is continuing to receive a lot of support, including a new free update that adds new uniforms, plays, and makes a bunch of changes to abilities, athlete recruitment, and more. – Zack Zwiezen Read More

‘Uncensored’ LolliPop Chainsaw Remaster Gets Early Release Date And Weird Price

Image: Dragami Games

The high-school zombie hack-and-slash revival is almost upon us. The LolliPop Chainsaw remaster, called RePOP, is coming out earlier than expected with a price tag that has some fans scratching their heads. – Ethan Gach Read More

Disney+ Gets Another Price Increase, Will Cost Twice As Much As It Did In 2019

Screenshot: Pixar / Disney

Disney’s popular streaming service is set to receive yet another price hike, marking the fourth increase for the streamer since it launched in 2019. The new ad-free tier of Disney+ will soon cost $US16 a month. It comes as Disney and other companies continue to try and squeeze more profit out of expensive-to-run streaming services and before some recent hits, like Inside Out 2, arrive at home this fall. – Zack Zwiezen Read More