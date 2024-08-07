Borderlands Star Says Tenacious D Will Return After Joke Fallout ‘When It Feels Right’

Jack Black, who voices Claptrap in the upcoming Borderlands live-action movie, says that Tenacious D isn’t permanently done after all. The initial announcement followed a joke by longtime bandmember and friend Kyle Gass, about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. Instead, Tenacious D is taking a “break” and will get back together “when it feels right.”

In recent years, Black has become a popular voice actor, including his turn as Bowser in last year’s animated Super Mario Bros movie, his upcoming role in the live-action Borderlands, and is soon to be Steve in the Minecraft movie. Through all this, Black has never stopped making music with his band Tenacious D, which has been around since 1994. But during a July 14 performance in Sydney, Australia—shortly after the attempted assassination of former president Trump—Black’s friend and band member Gass wished that if someone shot at the former president again, they wouldn’t miss. After the event, Black posted online that he no longer felt it was “appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour,” and canceled all future plans. Some wondered if this was permanent, but Black has now confirmed that’s not the case.

“We need to take a break. Everybody needs a break sometime,” Black told Variety during the Borderlands premiere. “And we’ll be back.”

Variety asked if Black and Gass were still talking following the tour’s abrupt cancellation and the halting of all Tenacious D creative plans. The Claptrap actor said they were still talking, adding: “We’re friends. That hasn’t changed.”

As for when to expect Tenacious D to return to the stage and start producing music again, Black didn’t give a specific time frame, only saying that “these things take time sometimes.”

Black reportedly wore the “Pick of Destiny” to the premiere on a necklace. The pick was the main mcguffin from Tenacious D’s movie of the same name, which flopped hard in 2006. But Black pointed to it while talking to Variety and explained that it showed how much he loves Tenacious D.

“It’s probably my favorite job, if you can call it that. It’s a work of art, it’s my baby,” said Black. “We’ll be back when it feels right.

.