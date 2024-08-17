Breaking Down The New Dragon Age Trailer, Hating On Special Editions Without The Game, And More Of The Week’s Takes

Nothing gave us more to talk about this week than the meaty new trailer for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Almost ten years after its predecessor was released, The Veilguard will finally be here on October 31, and we’ve broken down the release date trailer to highlight all the tantalizing details we noticed. Alongside that release date, we also got the details on The Veilguard’s special edition, only it’s not called the special edition and it doesn’t even include the game. It’s called “Rook’s Coffer” and it includes all the sorts of stuff you traditionally might have found in a pricey special edition, but you have to buy the game separately. It’s the latest example of this obnoxious trend, and we’vegot feelings about it. Also, we share our thoughts on how Persona 3 Reloadis handling its DLC (pretty well!) and on some hands-on time we spent with Splitgate 2 (we have concerns). Read on!

17 Things We Noticed In Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s Release Date Trailer

Gif: BioWare / Kotaku

Dragon Age: The Veilguard finally has a release date. The long-awaited fourth entry in BioWare’s fantasy series will launch on October 31, just narrowly sparing us a full 10-year wait between it and its predecessor, 2014’s Dragon Age: Inquisition. The announcement was accompanied by a dense trailer that gave us a lot to chew on. So we decided to scrub through it and break down everything we saw. Let’s go scene by scene and unpack everything BioWare’s put before us. – Kenneth Shepard Read More

I Am Once Again Asking Developers To Stop Making Collector’s Editions Without The Game

Image: BioWare

I have largely moved away from buying collector’s editions over the past decade, and so I was probably not going to buy Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s pseudo-special edition, called “Rook’s Coffer,” to begin with. If I don’t see something that I might actually use in the big box of collectibles offered alongside a game to those willing to shell out a premium, I try to just stick with a standard edition. But I probably would have felt more inclined to buy this big box of Dragon Age goodies if it came with one crucial piece of the puzzle: the actual video game. – Kenneth Shepard Read More

Everyone Is Playing This Girly Dress-Up Game For Kids

Screenshot: Dress-To-Impress-Group / Roblox / Kotaku

Viral Roblox dress-up game Dress to Impress first hit my radar a few months ago via TikTok algorithm. Several gameplay videos showed off what looked like an ‘00s-era Bratz game: big-lipped, big-headed femme characters with bedroom eyes in a variety of skimpy outfits walking down a runway and posing at the end of it while a simple dance beat plays in the background. – Alyssa Mercante Read More

Persona 3 Reload’s The Answer DLC Shows How The Series Should Do Epilogues

Image: Atlus

I have complicated feelings on how the Persona series (and the Shin Megami Tensei series at large) handles its updated “definitive editions.” Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal are undoubtedly the best versions of their respective games, adding dozens of hours of new story, characters, relationships, and bangin’ songs. However, Atlus has opted to include all that delicious new shit woven throughout the original game, meaning that to see some of Royal’s best stuff, you have to play through the entirety of Persona 5 again. This means little to those who wait until the definitive editions are out before playing a Persona game—but for people like me who jump on a new one the second it’s out, playing the entire game all over again has always been a big ask. – Kenneth Shepard Read More

Splitgate 2 Feels Way Faster And More Conventional, And Not In A Good Way

Image: 1047 Games

Splitgate 2 is fast. It’s the dominating thought of my hours spent sampling the sequel’s new maps, weapons, loadouts, movement, abilities, and more. Despite the fact that it literally chugged on my PC (my own setup’s inadequacy, not the game’s), everything about it was quick. I barely had time to consider my loadout before I was brusquely pushed into the match. Once the action began, everything became a bit of a blur before coming to an abrupt stop mere moments later. Bullets flew, people spilled out of portals, and within about two minutes, the first round was over before I could even make sense of the changes Splitgate 2 was making to the gameplay I’d loved in the original. – Moises Taveras Read More