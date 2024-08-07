Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 Action Looks Wild With Low Gravity Mod

It’s been a wild week for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 leaks after some players seemingly got their hands on a PS4 build of the game’s upcoming multiplayer beta. Now it looks like they’re modding the game to supercharge its new omnimovement feature and the results look like a blast to play.

New perks, guns, features, and other details have been showing up for days in footage leaking online that quickly gets DMCA’d by Activison. Players reportedly got ahold of a the PS4 build when it was accidentally uploaded to PSN for a brief time ahead of time before getting taken back down.

Clips posted by Name_Iees on Twitter show how Black Ops 6’s omnimovement looks when gravity is significantly reduced. Unlike previous Call of Duty games, players will b able run and jump in any direction in the upcoming game. “This innovation immediately allows the player to move like never before and seamlessly chain combat maneuvers together, like sliding, diving and a newly enhanced supine prone, all with a full 360 degrees range of motion,” Activision wrote back in June about the new feature.

Omnimovement is shaping up to make Black Ops 6 the fastest, twitchiest Call of Duty yet, but low gravity mods shows it can also turn shootouts into Max Payne-style bullet time showdowns on the moon. Diving in Max Payne 3 was one of the best parts, it was basically the third-person shooter equivalent of a roll dodge. Helldivers 2 also has very flexible sprinting and diving mechanics, and there’s nothing more satisfying than spraying and praying while lunging through the air, even if it results in you getting killed.

And low gravity or not, that’s probably going to happen to me a whole lot in Black Ops 6. The first beta weekend starts August 30 for Game Pass subscribers and those who pre-order the game.