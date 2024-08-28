CD Projekt Wants To Do More Cyberpunk Animation Projects In the Future

Before CD Projekt Red was able to fix its sprawling 2020 RPG Cyberpunk 2077 with several major updates spread out over three years, the best part of the universe was a TV show. Cyberpunk Edgerunners, an anime from the amazing Studio Trigger, released in 2022 and offered fans everything they expected from the game—namely an emotionally resonant narrative that really digs into the social commentary the cyberpunk genre is known for. Thanks to its amazing art and engaging story, Edgerunners quickly became one of the best video game adaptations ever made, though a second season never materialized. But now CD Projekt is teasing something else could be coming soon.

As spotted by IGN, during the company’s latest earnings call on August 28, CEO Michał Nowakowski responded that CD Projekt is “definitely planning to do more in terms of animation with Cyberpunk” in the future. Nowakowski was also directly asked if there would be a season two of Edgerunners, but didn’t budget on the company’s previous insistences that the show would remain a one season affair, saying that the previous answer was as far as he can go right now about details on what future animation projects entail. However, more projects in the same vein is nearly as good as a second season of Edgerunners considering the single season told a well-rounded story that stands on its own. What I really wantis more original stories set in the Cyberpunk universe.

The success of Edgerunners was so massive that it caused an influx of players to the game, which in 2022 was still in a fairly middling state. Fans fell so deeply in love with the series that it carried over to the RPG, with the community making mods to transfer elements of the show into their playthroughs like adding a way to cyberpsychosis, a status effect that glitches the screen the more you use your futuristic implants. With a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 in early stages of development, and the larger universe constantly expanding its multimedia empire, it only makes sense for CD Projekt to return to animation at some point, hopefully that happens sooner rather than later.

.