Check Out This 18-Inch Replica Of One Of Destiny’s Iconic Weapon

Bungie’s Destiny franchise has been kicking for about ten years now, and over that decade, players of the MMO loot-shooter have fallen in love a lot of its unique weaponry. Some of these weapons take on even greater meaning as players use them throughout the years, and become core parts of their online personas. Few parts of this armory are as beloved as the Gjallarhorn.

A rocket launcher fashioned out of the armor offallen guardians, the Gjallarhorn has been a staple of Destiny since the very beginning, and both the developers and community have never been able to let it go, making it unsurprising that there’s now an official replica being sold.

To be fair, it’s hard to give up a weapon so potent. The Gjallarhorn sports an Exotic perk called Wolfpack Rounds, which splits the payload into a cluster of heat-seeking missiles. So whatever finds itself on the opposite end of the gold-festooned barrel of a Gjallarhorn falls pretty quickly. Over the years, it has remained an alternative for raiding parties that need to pass difficult DPS checks, but it’s also just funny to occasionally whip it out and just annihilate unsuspecting players in competitive matches. Destiny wouldn’t quite be the same without the Gjallarhorn, and it even has a holiday among the community members.

Now, thanks to Numskull Designs, which has previously released a replica of another one of Destiny’s most famous weapons, you can bring all (almost) 18 inches of the Gjallarhorn home to prominently display for $US100. From the images alone, it looks like a stunning recreation of the in-game weapon, and even appears to come in a display case that makes an appropriately big deal of it. After all, the Gjallarhorn has slain tons of alien kings, gods, worms, robots, dragons, etc. You name it, this thing’s laid it flat.



