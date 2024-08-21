College Football 25 Is Now 2024’s Best Selling Game, Beating Helldivers 2

EA Sports College Football 25 launched in July for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and quickly became one of the year’s most popular games. And now, new data shows that College Football 25 is, so far, the best-selling game of 2024.

For those unaware, the release of College Football 25 is a big deal. The last major college football game developed by EA, NCAA Football 14, debuted in 2013, more than a decade ago. So there was a lot of hype surrounding this new installment. And once it was out, we saw over 700,000 players logging in to play it within the first 48 hours of release. So it was clear that EA had a big hit on their hands, but thanks to new sales data, we now know for sure that EA College Football is a massive blockbuster.

On August 21, Mat Piscatella, executive director and video game industry advisor at Circana posted on Twitter sales data for July and the year so far. And the big surprise was that EA Sports College Football 25 is already the best-selling game in the United States, overtaking Helldivers 2, Dragon’s Dogma 2, and Elden Ring.

“EA College Football 25 significantly exceeded my expectations, and they were high,” said Piscatella. “It boosted hardware, software, and accessories sales last month.”

We actually saw this play out in real-time back in July as it was reported that Xbox Series S was selling better than ever in the lead-up to College Football 25’s launch. The game is a current-gen-only title, something that has caused confusion for some Xbox players due to a bundle that includes Madden 25, which is launching on old consoles, too. It’s a bit confusing!

Oh and that bundle containing Madden and College Football 25? Well, it’s already the fifth best-selling game of 2024. It seems people were hungry for digital football this year.

.