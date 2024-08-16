Deadpool & Wolverine Is Now The Most Successful R-Rated Movie Ever Made

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe entry, Deadpool & Wolverine, has become the highest-grossing R-rated film in history after less than 25 days at the box office.

Deadpool & Wolverine is the latest entry in Ryan Reynolds’ R-rated Marvel trilogy and the first one to be officially part of the MCU. The action comedy also stars Hugh Jackman, returning to play a new version of Wolverine following the character’s death in Logan. There was a lot of hype surrounding the comic book flick and thanks to mostly positive reviews and competition like Borderlands flopping hard, the latest Deadpool movie has made history.

On August 15, Deadpool & Wolverine officially became the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history, beating out WB and DC’s Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix. Deadpool & Wolverine’s box office total now sits at $US1,085,529,057, which just beats out Joker’s $US1,078,751,311.

It will be interesting to see if—in an effort to retake the top spot—WB re-releases Joker in theaters ahead of this year’s sequel starring Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

“Now imagine if Hugh [Jackman] had done full frontal. With the cowl on of course,” tweeted Reynolds on August 16 along with a video celebrating the record.

Now imagine if Hugh had done full frontal. With the cowl on of course. #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/ai6tSfVGTM — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 16, 2024

So, what other R-rated flicks has the new Deadpool movie beat out at the box office? Here’s the full top 10 list as of August 2024. You’ll notice that three spots in the top 10 are held by Deadpool movies.

1. Deadpool & Wolverine – 2024 – $US1,085,529,057 2. Joker – 2019 – $US1,078,751,311 3. Oppenheimer – 2023 – $US976,968,205 4. Deadpool 2 – 2018 – $US785,896,609 5. Deadpool – 2016 – $US782,612,155 6. The Matrix Reloaded – 2003 – $US741,847,937 7. IT – 2017 – $US704,242,888 8. Detective Chinatown 3 – 2021 – $US686,257,563 9. Logan – 2017- $US619,021,436 10. The Passion of the Christ – 2004 – $US612,054,428

