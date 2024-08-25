Deals On Amazing Games, Early Black Myth: Wukong Tips, And More Gaming Pointers

This week’s catch-all of gaming “tips” has caught all manner of things, from an early look at just how mages will play in Dragon Age: The Veilguard to pointers for the best skills to invest in early on in Black Myth: Wukong. We’ll also point you toward a host of deals on must-play indie gems, and show you what the impressive (and expensive) Sonic X Shadow Generations collector’s edition nets you in return for all that hard-earned cash. All that and more in the pages ahead.

Gif: BioWare / Kotaku

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is taking a more action-oriented approach to combat than its predecessors. Early footage shows the sequel looking like it borders on a character action game, so as someone who plays a mage in every single one of these games, I was curious how The Veilguard was going to adapt the spell-slinging class for that style of play. We now have our first look at the class in action, and it looks pretty sick. – Kenneth Shepard Read More

Image: Sega

As the Year of Shadow continues, Sonic the Hedgehog fans are eagerly anticipating what’s coming in the second half of 2024. Though Paramount cannot be bothered to give us even a frame of footage of the upcoming live-action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film that will star Shadow, despite it coming out in just a few short months on December 20. Sega, meanwhile, has been giving fans a lot to feast on for the upcoming Sonic X Shadow Generations. The game includes a remaster of the 2011 anniversary game, as well as a new story mode starring Shadow as he revisits his haunting past. Today, Limited Run Games announced it’s releasing a collector’s edition (that will actually include the game, thank god) full of some pretty incredible-looking goodies that pay tribute to Shadow’s past, including the Sega Dreamcast system he debuted on in 2001. – Kenneth Shepard Read More

New Overwatch 2 Patch Makes It Easier To Kill Some Of Its Peskiest Heroes

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 has begun its 12th season and alongside the Egyptian-themed battle pass and new support hero Juno, Blizzard has released a balance patch. The tweaks have addressed some longstanding issues with heroes like Lifeweaver, while also giving a few tweaks to tanks after supercharging them last season to mixed reception. There’s also a new mode added to the rotation, so the patch has a lot to unpack. – Kenneth Shepard Read More

Fortnite’s Marvel-Based Season Has A Secret Gwenpool Quest!

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

Fortnite’s latest season has just come out, and as with each new chunk of the game, it introduces various quests that players can complete for XP. But for Ultimate Doom, there’s a unique quest featuring Gwen Stacy/Deadpool crossover character, Gwenpool—unique because it’s not marked on the map or in the main menu. The only way to activate it is by stumbling into it. Or, you know, reading this guide. Here we’ll detail everything you need to know about starting the secret Gwenpool story quest in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4. – Luis Joshua Gutierrez Read More

Get The Best Platformer Of The 2010s On Sale Right Now

Image: Extremely Ok Games

It is never a bad time to pick up Celeste. Widely heralded as one of the best platformers ever, and one of the best games of the 2010s, this title set the gaming world on fire when it was released in 2018. Celeste has always been a beloved game, whether that’s for its tough-but-fair difficulty, its trans protagonist, or its approach to subject matter such as mental illness, but regardless of what exactly pulls you in, it’s difficult to deny Celeste’s magnetism. I suggest you let it pull you in, too. – Moises Taveras Read More

This Underrated And Immersive Shooter Series Is On Sale At The Moment

Image: 4A Games / Deep Silver

In the early 2010s an odd little shooter by the name of Metro 2033 emerged out of nowhere. Adapted from a similarly named sci-fi novel by author Dmitry Glukhovsky, it didn’t quite take the world by storm, but the story-driven FPS about a community trying to survive the nuclear apocalypse by hiding in the subway stations and tunnels of Moscow earned enough love to spawn a franchise. Releasing over the 2010s, the Metro series became the loving torchbearer of janky “weird fiction” shooters after the long hiatus of the now-returning S.T.A.L.K.E.R series. – Moises Taveras Read More

Image: Team17

There’s something inherently terrifying about the wide-open ocean. It’s the unknowable depth that stretches not just in front of you but beneath you—who knows what could be under there? That horror permeates Dredge, 2023’s Lovecraftian fishing game, which makes its blend of management sim, exploration, and occult narrative so compelling. If you’ve yet to test the waters of Dredge yourself, now is a great time to pick the game up, as Steam, Humble Bundle and GOG have big discounts to take advantage of. – Willa Rowe Read More

7 Amazing Gems To Get For Cheap During Steam’s Big Rhythm Game Sale

Image: Annapurna Interactive

It seems like every day there is some amazing sale going on on Steam, and today is no different. If you’re a fan of rhythm games, then the latest roundup of discounts will be of particular interest to you. The Steam Rhythm Fest event is currently running until August 26 and slashes prices on some of the best musical experiences you can get your hands on. – Willa Rowe Read More

The Video Game Sequel To One Of The Best Action Movies Ever Is On Sale For $US2

Image: Warner Bros. Games

Hard Boiled, the 1992 film from legendary director John Woo, is probably the best action movie ever made. What you might not know is that it has a sequel, but it isn’t a movie. In 2007, developer Midway and Woo released Stranglehold, an action video game that transfers the director’s signature cinematic flair to fascinating gameplay mechanics. Right now you can get it for just $US1.99 on GOG, and let me tell you, it’s worth it. – Willa Rowe Read More

Screenshot: Game Science / Kotaku

Black Myth: Wukong sports various skill trees in which you invest your Spark Points for upgrades. Placing points in these will be vital to your success in the game, as they provide very helpful boons. And while the order in which you level them should ultimately be dependent on your playstyle, we’ve compiled a list of skills we think most players will want to invest in early, if you’re looking to get the most out of the early hours of the game. – Billy Givens Read More