Destiny 2 Brings Back Attunement So You Can Farm These Great Weapons Again

To love Destiny 2 is to know that it can sometimes be a mess of convoluted systems buried within obscure menus. It can be difficult to suss out what new function is being given to which vendor. It can get confusing whether you’re a seasoned vet or a newcomer. Now, Bungie is reintroducing attunement, a beloved feature that’s been absent from the game for a while. Here’s how to find it without digging through too many confusing menus or looking in the wrong places.

A month prior to the release of Destiny 2’s climactic expansion, The Final Shape, Bungie released a smaller content pack called Into The Light. The release featured a brand new cooperative horde mode called Onslaught and a returning set of weapons called the BRAVE arsenal. At the time, you could “attune” to the weapons of the arsenal, making it easier to grind them and get the most ideal combination of weapon perks, or a god roll.

The release of The Final Shape regrettably stripped some features introduced with Into the Light, including the ability to attune to BRAVE weapons. Thankfully, Bungie is bringing it back after being gone from the game for a few months, and it’ll even be a bit better than before. As of patch 8.0.5, whose full patch notes can be seen here, attunement can now be accomplished by talking to Zavala in the Tower.

If you go up and talk to Zavala at his usual spot overlooking the Last City now, the bottom-most tab on his menu features attunement. Clicking on the icon, which is labeled as “Onslaught Attunement,” now shows all of the BRAVE arsenal, which can only be earned by playing the eponymous mode. Interestingly, the mode-specific labeling could suggest that Bungie might add ways to attune to weapons tied to other ritual activities, such as Crucible, Gambit, Strikes, and maybe even dungeons and raids in the future. Time, of course, will tell.

Otherwise, the attunement system will function much the same as it did in Into the Light. Players will only be able to attune to a single weapon at a time, but upon attunement, they should notice a significant uptick in the weapon’s drop rate. According to Bungie, attuned weapons will have their drop rate increased by 60 percent, which is up from 50 when the feature was first introduced in Into The Light. So it should actually be even easier to pick up any weapons that players may be missing.

Besides that, BRAVE weapon attunement appears like it’ll function largely the same. The caveat there being that BRAVE weapon attunement will only impact drop rates within Onslaught, the cooperative horde mode introduced alongside the arsenal. If you were looking for a reason to mindlessly shoot scores of aliens, you now have a way better chance of getting a god roll Recluse than you’ve ever really had before.

With that being said, it’s time to attune to your favorite weapons and get to grinding. This latest patch also brings back the Solstice seasonal event, meaning there’s plenty of fresh activities to break in your new BRAVE weapons and even better loot waiting at the end of it all. If that weren’t enough, we’re also still in the middle of Destiny 2’s first episode “Echoes,” and while Saint-14 is clearly haunted by whatever’s happening to him, there are some very cool Battlegrounds to fight through and great gear to collect.

.