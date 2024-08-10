Destiny 2 Pointers, How To Nab Fallout 76’s Union Power Armor, And More Of The Week’s Top Tips

This week, we’ve got tips for you on how to make the most of attunement as it returns to Destiny 2, as well as how to nab Fallout 76’s formidable Union Power Armor. We’ve also got a recommendation for The Order: 1886 which was much-maligned on release, tips about some sales you may want to take advantage of, and more.

If You Haven’t Played It Yet, 2023’s Best Game Is On Sale For PS5

Baldur's Gate 3 just celebrated its first trip around the sun this past weekend. Have you, by chance, neglected to play the rightful Game of the Year 2023 (I'm not bitter) thus far? Well, if you have a PlayStation 5 and you've been waiting for the right time to jump into it, Larian Studios' masterclass in RPG design is on sale. – Kenneth Shepard

2024’s Best Tactical RPG Is A Steal During PlayStation’s Summer Sale

With the seemingly endless deluge of amazing game releases in 2023, many assumed that 2024 would pale in comparison. Now it's August and we can confidently say that has not been the case. It seems like good games just keep releasing and overshadowing one another, making it hard to even remember everything that's come out.. That's why you might have missed one of 2024's best games, Unicorn Overlord, a fantastic tactical RPG from the makers of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. Thanks to the PlayStation summer sale, the game is currently available at a steep discount, and you shouldn't miss out on it. – Willa Rowe

What Is The Best Way To Play Trials Of Mana?

When it comes to Square Enix's experimental Mana series, you'll find no shortage of arguments over which entry is the best of the bunch. However, if there is one game that managed to achieve a cult following among Mana fans, it's Trials of Mana. Now, almost 30 years later, there are two distinctly different ways to play the game. But which one is right for you? – Timothy Monbleau

Destiny 2 Brings Back Attunement So You Can Farm These Great Weapons Again

To love Destiny 2 is to know that it can sometimes be a mess of convoluted systems buried within obscure menus. It can be difficult to suss out what new function is being given to which vendor. It can get confusing whether you're a seasoned vet or a newcomer. Now, Bungie is reintroducing attunement, a beloved feature that's been absent from the game for a while. Here's how to find it without digging through too many confusing menus or looking in the wrong places. – Moises Taveras

You Should Give The Order: 1886 Another Chance

On August 7, it was announced that Ready at Dawn, the studio behind Facebook's Oculus VR series Lone Echo, was shut down. It was a tragic, senseless end to a studio with an over 20-year history. Before it was bought by Facebook in 2020, Ready at Dawn primarily worked with PlayStation. It started out creating PSP spin-offs of beloved franchises like Daxter and God of War. Those works eventually made their way to consoles, but it wasn't until 2015 that the studio got to make its own original IP in the PlayStation 4 exclusive The Order: 1886. While the steampunk, cinematic action game was divisive when it launched, even to Kotaku, time has been kinder to The Order: 1886 than it has been to its developer. If you've never played the game before, it's on sale for $US10 as part of the PlayStation Summer Sale. – Kenneth Shepard

Here’s What A $US900 Statue Of Cyberpunk 2077’s Best Character Looks Like

Even when Cyberpunk 2077 was getting dragged during its rough early launch days back in 2020, Judy Alvarez, the virtual reality braindance editor and possible love interest, was widely beloved by fans and detractors alike. She is one of the most compelling characters in Night City, and her personal quests are standouts as she becomes so disillusioned with the cutthroat nature of the city that she makes the smartest choice of anyone in Cyberpunk 2077: to leave. Her distinct punk aesthetic also makes her one of the most recognizable heroes in the game and collectible creator PureArts is capitalizing on that by releasing a gorgeous, limited, and a bit pricey statue of our girl for the superfans willing to pay up. – Kenneth Shepard

Mass Effect, Dragon Age, And More Are Super Cheap In EA’s Big Steam Sale

It feels like the big Steam Summer Sale just ended, but there's already a new collection of deals to take its place. EA, the publisher behind franchises like Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and the Star Wars: Jedi games is currently offering massive discounts on its catalog. – Willa Rowe

5 Things To Know Before Playing Cat Quest III

Cat Quest III departs from the first two games of this light-hearted action-adventure series in a variety of ways, especially with its pirate-themed naval combat. Still, it also retains a lot of familiar gameplay mechanics and concepts that ensure if you played the previous games, you'll feel right at home. Whether you're a returning player well-versed in Cat Quest's history, or you're brand new to the franchise, we've compiled a solid list of tips to help you get started in this feline-focused adventure. – Billy Givens

How To Get Union Power Armor In Fallout 76

Once you reach the end game of Fallout 76, you have a few options as to how you may spend your time. You can participate in public events, create an alternate character and start the leveling process over again, or start visiting other regions via Expeditions. The latter proves most lucrative and entertaining, especially if you want to collect Power Armor. – Brandon Morgan

Destiny 2’s Planetary Piston Hammer Is A Great Way To Snag Better Loot

Destiny 2's new episode, "Echoes," is currently in full swing and you're likely digging into the looter-shooters's three new Battlegrounds while unraveling what the hell is going on with Saint-14. To get to the bottom of that mystery though, you've first got to collect radiolite samples in the current season's rotation of activities. That means getting familiar with the Planetary Piston Hammer. – Moises Taveras