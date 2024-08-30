Diablo 4’s Next Update Is Going To Completely Change The Game

Diablo 4’s next big update arrives in October as part of the game’s next season, which is also coming at the same time as its first paid expansion. This new update, which is going to be tested by players in September, is changing quite a lot of things, including the level cap, how monsters scale, the paragon system, and much more.

Blizzard’s big demonic action RPG, Diablo 4, is getting its first expansion on October 8. The upcoming paid DLC, Vessel of Hatred, is set to add a new class and a new area for players to explore. Alongside this new expansion, Blizzard is planning to release the 2.0 update for Diablo 4. To help test this update before it goes live, Blizzard announced a test period for PC players that will happen between September 4-11. And based on a new in-depth blog post from Blizzard, this new 2.0 update is a big ‘un.

New, lower level cap and difficulty changes

Perhaps the biggest news is that Diablo 4’s level cap is being lowered from 100 to 60. If you are worried that this means leveling up will be slowed down, Blizzard says that’s not the case. Instead, the studio explained that as it expanded Diablo 4’s endgame, it wants more players to get there quicker. It also helps squish stats and damage numbers, too, which were apparently getting out of hand.

Once players hit level 60, they’ll start earning Paragon levels, which can be used to unlock nodes and improve all your characters, as the Paragon system will now be realm-based, not character-based. If you have any characters above level 50, all their existing XP-based Paragon Points will be converted into Paragon Levels.

Blizzard

Diablo 4 is also ditching its world tier difficulty system and replacing it with Torment levels, making it more similar to how Diablo 3 worked. (A lot of these changes feel heavily inspired by Diablo 3, actually…)

Now difficulty will be split between two options: Standard and Torment. Standard is how you’ll start the game and how you’ll level up to 60. You can choose between Normal, Hard, Expert, and Penitent.

Once you hit max level and enter the endgame, you’ll begin to work through Torment levels, which start at one and max out at four. These Torment levels will be very challenging, warns Blizzard, and you’ll have your stats nerfed as you move through the levels. Here’s what that looks like:

Torment 1: -250 Armor and -25% All Resist

Torment 2: -500 Armor and -50% All Resist

Torment 3: -750 Armor and -75% All Resist

Torment 4: -1000 Armor and -100% All Resist

To unlock Torment 1 you have to reach level 60. That also unlocks the Pit, an endgame activity. Reach level 20 of that Pit and you’ll unlock Torment 1. From there, you have to dig into the Pit and keep beating higher tiers to unlock the later Torment levels. This won’t be easy.

A smaller change that I’m excited about is that in the 2.0 update, monsters and demons will no longer have their level displayed in-game. Instead, they’ll scale to your difficulty, not your level. Blizzard says this change is being implemented based on feedback from players that they felt weak.

Blizzard also confirmed that all classes are getting one new ability each and five new passives. And passives in each class’s skill tree now have more connections, so you’ll have more flexibility when leveling up and creating your perfect warrior.

Keep in mind that these changes could, well, change between now and October as players test out the update via the Private Test Realm. But the overall takeaway seems to be that in Vessel of Hatred and Diablo 4 2.0, Blizzard wants more people playing the endgame and wants people to have more options and flexibility in creating characters and builds.

Here are the full patch notes:

All Classes

Mythic Unique Items

Heir of Perdition – Mythic Unique Helm

AffixesInherent: +200% Damage to Angels and Demons+20% Critical Strike Chance+20% Lucky Hit Chance+20% Movement Speed+2 to Core Skills

PowerSuccumb to hatred and earn Mother’s Favor, increasing your damage dealt by 60%[x]. Briefly steal Mother’s Favor from Nearby allies by slaughtering enemies.

Shroud of False Death – Mythic Unique Chest Armor

AffixesInherent: +1 to All Passives+111 All Stats+222 Maximum Life+333% Damage on Next Attack After Entering Stealth11.1% Resource Generation

PowerIf you haven’t attacked in the last 2 seconds, gain Stealth and 40%[+] Movement Speed.

Shattered Vow – Mythic Unique Polearm

AffixesInherent: +400% Damage to Healthy Enemies+444 Maximum Life+29.6% Attack Speed while Berserking+444.4% Damage Over TimeLucky Hit: Up to a +44.4% Chance to Become Berserking

PowerExecute enemies afflicted by more Damage over Time than remaining Life.

Tempering

New Recipe Sharpened Finesse

+X% Basic Skill Damage

+X% Core Skill Damage

+X% Ultimate Skill Damage (Moved from Worldly Finesse)

Elemental Surge Tempering Recipe has been split into two recipes

Elemental Surge – NightLucky Hit: Chance to Deal Cold DamageLucky Hit: Chance to Deal Poison DamageLucky Hit: Chance to Deal Shadow Damage

Elemental Surge – DayLucky Hit: Chance to Deal Physical DamageLucky Hit: Chance to Deal Fire DamageLucky Hit: Chance to Deal Lightning Damage

Skill Tree

All class’s Skill Trees have been updated to create new connections between nodes.

Barbarian

Active Skill

Mighty Throw – Weapon Mastery Skill – 12 second Cooldown

Base Skill: Hurl your weapon, dealing 60% Weapon damage upon impact and sticking in the ground. While in the ground, your weapon pulses and deals 15% Weapon damage every second for 4 seconds.

Enhanced Mighty Throw: While a thrown weapon is out, gain 25% [+] increased Attack Speed.

Fighter’s Mighty Throw: Swapping weapons near any of your thrown weapons creates an additional pulse. Each extra pulse generates 3% of your Maximum Life as a Barrier for 6 seconds.

Warrior’s Mighty Throw: Mighty Throw’s impact deals 200%[x] increased damage and Stuns enemies for 2 seconds.

Passive Skills

Barbed Carapace

Key Passive: For every 25 Fury you spend, you gain 10%[+] Thorns for 8 seconds, up to 120%. Casting a Skill with a Cooldown grants you Unhindered for 5 seconds. During this time, you deal 100% of your Thorns as physical damage to Close enemies every second.

Belligerence

Damaging an enemy with a Basic Skill increases your damage by 3/6/9%[x] for 4 seconds.

Heavy Hitter

Your Ultimate Skills deal 15/30/45%[x] more damage.

Warpath

After Overpowering, you deal 4/8/12%[x] increased damage for 4 seconds.

Irrepressible

Casting a Weapon Mastery Skill Fortifies you for 10/20/30% of your Maximum Life.

Unique Item

Ugly Bastard Helm – Unique Helm

Affixes+X% Resistance to All ElementsX% Wrath of the Berserker Cooldown ReductionLucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to deal +X Fire Damage+X to Prolific Fury

PowerExplode when activating Wrath of the Berserker, dealing [100-300% Weapon Damage] Fire damage to enemies. While Berserking, damage you would deal is converted to Fire damage and deal 10-30%[x] increased Fire damage.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Shattering Steel – Offensive Aspect

Steel Grasp and Iron Maelstrom launch up to 10 metal shards that deal (80-280% of Weapon Damage) Physical damage.

Aspect of the Flaming Rampage – Offensive Aspect

Charge gains an additional Charge. Each target hit by it explodes for [69-129% of Weapon Damage] Fire damage to surrounding enemies.

Aspect of the Flaming Rampage – Offensive Aspect

Charge gains an additional Charge. Each target hit by it explodes for [69-129% of Weapon Damage] Fire damage to surrounding enemies.

Tempering Recipes

Bleed Innovation – New Utility Recipe

+X% Rend Effect Size (Moved from Bleed Augments)

+X% Rupture Size (Moved from Bleed Augments)

+X Skill Ranks to Hamstring Passive

Barbarian Breach – New Utility Recipe

+X Skill Ranks to Expose Vulnerability Passive (Moved from Bleed Augments)

+X Skill Ranks to Pressure Point Passive (Moved from Bleed Augments)

+X% Kick Vulnerable Duration (Moved from Barbarian Innovation)

Brute Innovation – New Utility Recipe

+X% Hammer of the Ancients Effect Size (Moved from Furious Augments)

+X% Upheaval Size (Moved from Furious Augments)

+X% Mighty Throw Size

Core Augments – Barbarian New Weapon Recipe

+X% Chance for Hammer of the Ancients to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Whirlwind to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Upheaval to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Double Swing to Hit Twice

Brawling Augments – New Weapon Recipe

+X% Chance for Charge to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Kick to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Leap to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Ground Stomp to Hit Twice

Weapon Augments – New Weapon Recipe

+X% Chance for Mighty Throw to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Steel Grasp to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Death Blow to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Iron Maelstrom to Hit Twice

Paragon Board

Legendary Node

Force of Nature: Your Earthquakes have a 75% chance to spawn a Dust Devil every second that deals 180% Weapon damage. Earthquake damage is increased by 30% of your Damage vs Close bonus, up to a maximum of 150%.

Rare Nodes:

Squall: +10.0% Dust Devil Damage, +10 Strength

Catalyst: +45.0% Earthquake Damage, +10.0% Physical Damage

Alloyed: +45.0% Earthquake Duration, + 20 Armor

Raw Power: +10.0% Physical Damage, +10 Strength

Denial: +3.0% Resistance to All Elements, +20 Armor

Tenacity: 4.0% Maximum Life, +20 Armor

Druid

Active Skill

Stone Burst – Earth Core Skill – 30 Spirit Cost

Base Skill: Gather stones beneath your enemies then detonate them dealing 80% Weapon damage. Channeling deals 20% Weapon damage and increases the size of the affected area, up to a 400% increase after 1.0 seconds.

Enhanced Stone Burst: Stone Burst’s final explosion damage is increased by 25%[x] within the initial radius.

Primal Stone Burst: While Channeling Stone Burst and for 2 seconds afterwards, you gain 30%[+] Attack Speed.

Raging Stone Burst: Stone Burst costs 66%[x] more Spirit, and its final explosion deals 50%[x] more damage.

Passive Skills

One With Nature

Key Passive: Your Companion Skills each gain 1 additional companion and deal 50%[x] increased damage. Gain the Passive Effect of Ravens, Wolves and Poison Creeper.

Humanity

You deal 5/10/15%[x] more damage while in Human form.

Calamity

You deal 5/10/15%[x] more damage for 8 seconds after casting an Ultimate skill.

Feral Aptitude

You deal 3%[x] increased damage while Healthy and 3%[x] increased damage while above 100% Movement Speed. These bonuses can stack.

Backlash

You deal 4%[x] increased damage for 5 seconds after casting a Defensive Skill.

Unique Item

Stone of Vehemen – Unique Totem

AffixesInherent: +X% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies+X Willpower+X% Critical Strike Damage+X% Chance for Stone Burst Projectiles to Cast Twice+X to Stone Burst

PowerWhile Channeling Stone Burst, and for 2 seconds afterwards, gain 15% Damage Reduction.Stone Burst’s final explosion deals 10-15%[x] increased damage, further increased by 10-15%[x] for each size increase.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of the Agile Wolf – Utility Aspect

Shred gains a 4th attack that hits all surrounding enemies, deals 20-60%[x] increased damage and Knocks Down enemies for 2 seconds.

Aspect of the Rabid Bear – Offensive Aspect

While Grizzly Rage is active, Skills that Critically Strike apply Rabies and your Poison damage is increased by 30-90%[x].

Stormcrow’s Aspect – Offensive Aspect

Ravens now deal Lightning damage which is increased by 30-50%[x]. Ravens Active deals its full damage in half the time, and enemies inside it are Stunned.

Aspect of Shattered Defenses – Offensive Aspect

Stone Burst causes enemies to take 30-50%[x] increased damage from your other Skills for 5 seconds. Stone Burst’s Spirit cost is reduced by 10.

Aspect of Anticline Burst – Offensive Aspect

Stone Burst deals 15-35%[x] increased damage and when Cast at or above 75 Spirit, it is immediately at its maximum size.

Tempering Recipes

Lightning Augments

+X% Chance for Stormstrike to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Lightning Storm to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Cataclysm to Deal Double Damage

Paragon Board

Legendary Node

Untamed: Casting a Companion Skill grants +4 Ranks to all Companion Skills for 5 seconds.

Rare Nodes

Apex: +25.0% Companion Damage, +6.5% Damage Reduction from Elites

Ferocity: +2.5% Companion Cooldown Reduction, +20 Armor

Fortune: +5.0% Lucky Hit Chance, +10 Willpower

Resolve: +3.0% Resistance to All Elements, +10 Willpower

Tempest: +10.0% Vulnerable Damage, +15.0% Critical Strike Damage

Superiority: +15.0% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies, +4.0% Maximum Life

Necromancer

Active Skill

Soulrift – Darkness Ultimate Skill – 50 second Cooldown

Base Skill: For 8 seconds, you corrupt surrounding enemies, dealing 65% Weapon damage per second.

Supreme Soulrift: Every soul absorbed increases your damage by 1%, up to 30%. This bonus persists for 5 seconds after Soulrift ends.

Prime Soulrift: Enemies with their souls absorbed become Vulnerable for 2 seconds. When damaging enemies affected by Soulrift, you have a 5% chance to absorb their soul.

Passive Skills

Affliction

Key Passive: Enemies affected by Vulnerable, Crowd Control, or Shadow Damage over Time are infected with Affliction and take 15%[x] increased damage from you and your Minions. Your Curse Skills deal 30% (Weapon Damage) Shadow damage to enemies that have Affliction. This amount increases by 30%[x] of your damage to Crowd Control, Vulnerable, and Shadow Damage over Time combined.

Titan’s Fall

While Fortified you deal 6/12/18% increased damage to Elites.

Precision Decay

Your Lucky Hit chance is increased by 5/10/15%.

Finality

You deal 5/10/15%[x] increased damage for 8 seconds after casting an Ultimate Skill.

Necrotic Fortitude

Lucky Hit: Lucky Hit: Up to a 5/10/15% chance to grant yourself a Barrier for 5% of your Maximum Life for 6 seconds.

Unique Item

The Unmaker – Unique Helm

AffixesX% Damage Reduction while you Have a BarrierX% Resource Generation+X to Soulrift+X to Imperfectly Balanced

PowerSoulrift’s duration is increased by 0.5 seconds for every 30 Essence you spend while it is active, up to 8 seconds. Soulrift deals 100-200% of its Shadow damage per second to surrounding enemies for every 30 Essence you gain while it is active.

Legendary Aspects

Reaping Lotus’ Aspect – Offensive Aspect

Sever no longer returns and instead splits into 3 specters that expand out and back from its apex. Sever deals 80-120% of normal damage.

Phasing Poltergeist’s Aspect – Offensive Aspect

When Bone Spirit explodes, it spawns 3 spirits that seek nearby enemies and deal 20-40% of its damage. This effect can only occur once per cast.

Aspect of Fel Gluttony – Offensive Aspect

Your Golem Active also causes your Golem to erupt, dealing (200-400% of Weapon Damage) Physical damage to surrounding enemies. Your Golem consumes Corpses to reduce its remaining Cooldown by 1 second.

Tempering Recipes

Bone Innovation – New Utility Recipe

+X% Bone Storm Duration

+X% Bone Spirit Explosion Size

+X% Bone Prison Duration

Blood Innovation – New Utility Recipe

+X% Blood Surge Nova Size

+X% Hemorrhage explosion size

+X% Blood Lance Duration

Decay Innovation – New Utility Recipe

+X% Blight Size

+X% Decompose Explosion Size

+X% Soulrift Duration

Execution Innovation – New Utility Recipe

+X% Sever Effect Size

+X% Reap Effect Duration

+X% Skeleton Priest Effect Duration

Paragon Board

Legendary Node

Frailty: Cursed enemies take 10%[x] increased damage from you and your Minions, increased by 10%[x] each second they are Cursed, up to 40%[x].

Rare Nodes

Lingering Shadow: +10% Shadow Damage Over Time, +10% Shadow Damage

Shadow Resilience: +10% Shadow Resistance, 4% Maximum Life

Calculated: +15% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies, +20 Armor

Preservation: +10 Intelligence, +20 Armor

Eradicate: +10% Vulnerable Damage, +10 Intelligence

Relentless: +2.5% Attack Speed, +4% Maximum Life

Rogue

Active Skill

Dance of Knives – Cutthroat Agility Skill – 6 Charges, 1 second Charge Cooldown

Base Skill: Channel to launch knives at surrounding enemies, consuming one Charge per second and each knife dealing 42% damage. You gain 20%[+] Movement Speed and 10% Dodge Chance while Channeling Dance of Knives.

Enhanced Dance: Moving 30 meters while Channeling Dance of Knives grants 4 Charges.

Methodical Dance: When you stop Channeling Dance of Knives, drop up to 12 Stun Grenades, each dealing 20% Weapon damage. The Channeled duration determines how many are dropped.

Disciplined Dance: Each Dance of Knives knife Slows enemies by 25% for 3 seconds and has a 20% chance to pierce.

Passive Skills

Alchemical Admixture

Key Passive: Dealing 3 different types of Non-Physical damage increases the Potency of your Imbuement skills by 40% for 5 seconds. This Potency is further increased by 20% of the total amount of your Bonus Damage to Poison, Shadow, and Cold.

Target Practice

3/6/9% [+] Critical Strike Chance with Marksman and Cutthroat Skills

Balestra

4/8/12%[x] Damage for 4 seconds after using Evade.

Evasive

After Dodging an attack, gain 2/4/6% Damage Reduction for 4 seconds.

Unto Dawn

Your Ultimate skills deal 15/30/45%[x] increased damage.

Unique Item

Pitfighter’s Gull – Unique Ring

AffixesInherent: +X% Shadow ResistanceInherent: +X% Resistance to All Elements+X% Critical Strike Chance+X% Damage on Next Attack After Entering StealthX% Smoke Grenade Cooldown Reduction+X to Mending Obscurity

PowerCasting Smoke Grenade increases your Critical Strike Damage by 33[x] for 3-6 seconds and leaves behind a cloud of shadows. While within the cloud, you gain Stealth once per second.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Poisonous Clouds: Offensive Aspect

When entering Stealth, create a cloud that deals (600-780% of Weapon Damage) Poison damage over 6 seconds.

Aspect of Splintering Shards: Offensive Aspect

Lucky Hit: Up to a 100% chance when hitting or killing a Frozen enemy to create an ice splinter that fires away from them dealing (25%-50% of Weapon Damage) Cold damage and Chilling for 20-30%.

Aspect of Star Shards: Offensive Aspect

Knives from Dance of Knives have a 50% chance to shatter into 6 shards of metal on hit, dealing 100-120% Physical damage. Dance of Knives now spends Combo Points, granting up to 3 additional Charges that can exceed the Maximum.

Tempering Recipes

Agile Augments – New Weapon Recipe

+X% Chance for Flurry to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Dance of Knives Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Dash to Deal Double Damage

Assassin Augments – New Weapon Recipe

Shadow Step Cleaves for +X% Damage

+X% Chance for Blade Shift to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Smoke Grenade to Deal Double Damage

Warped Augments – New Weapon Recipe

+X% Chance for Twisting Blades to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Rain of Arrows to Waves to Cast Twice

Invigorating Strike Cleaves for +X% Damage

Basic Augments — Rogue

Renamed to Marksman Augments — Basic to better reflect its existing contents

Core Augments — Rogue

Renamed to Marksman Augments — Core to better reflect its existing contents

Paragon Board

Legendary Node

Danse Macabre: Casting a Mobility or Subterfuge Skill increases the damage of your next Skill by 50%[x].

Rare Nodes

Assassin: +25% Damage to Healthy Enemies, +4% Maximum Life

Acrobat: +2.5% Mobility Cooldown Reduction, +10 Dexterity

Skulker: +2.5% Subterfuge Cooldown Reduction, +10 Dexterity

Giant Killer: +16% Damage to Elites, +3% Resistance to All Elements

Brawler: 4.5% Damage reduction from Close Enemies, +12% Damage to Close Enemies

Ranger: 6% Damage Reduction from Distant Enemies, +15% Damage to Distant Enemies

Sorcerer

Active Skill

Familiar – Conjuration Skill – 3 Charges, 12 second Charge Cooldown

Base Skill:Summon a familiar matching the element of your last cast Skill for 8 seconds. It seeks enemies and periodically explodes, dealing 40% of its element’s damage.

You may have up to 6 Familiars active at a time.

Enhancement: Familiars apply effects around them every 0.5 seconds according to their element.Fire: Applies 94% Burning damage over 4 seconds to enemies.Cold: Applies 15% Chill to enemies.Lightning: Stuns enemies for 1 second.

Summoned Familiar:Your Familiars’ elements no longer depends on your previous cast Skill, and instead follows a set sequence of Fire to Cold, Cold to Lightning, and Lightning to Fire.

While you have at least two different element Familiars active, you gain 3% Damage Reduction.

Invoked Familiar: While you have an active Familiar, you deal 10% increased damage of its type.

Passive Skills

Enlightenment

Key Passive: Casting any Skill grants 1 stack of Enlightenment, or grants 15 if your previous cast Skill was a different Element. After gaining 100 stacks you become Enlightened, can no longer gain stacks, and lose 10 stacks per second. While Enlightened your Bonus Damage with Fire, Lightning, and Cold are equal to them combined and you gain:25% increased damage45% Mana Regeneration20% Attack Speed

Evocation

Reduce all cooldowns by 4/8/12%.

Energy Focus

You generate a 6 second Barrier for 0.5/1.0/1.5% of your Maximum Life every second up to 30%. This effect is lost for 5 seconds after losing health.

Dampen Layer

You gain 2/4/6% Damage Reduction while you have an active Barrier.

Elemental Synergies

Your Frost, Shock, and Pyromancy Skills deal 1/2/3% increased damage for each Skill you have equipped of their type.

Unique Item

Sidhe’s Bindings – Unique Gloves

Affixes:+X% Non-Physical Damage+X% Familiar Explosion Size+X% Chance for Familiar to Hit Twice+X to Familiar

Casting Familiar now summons all three elemental variants at once. Familiar’s duration is increased by 25-50%[x] and its Cooldown is reduced by 2 seconds, but its maximum Charges are reduced by 1.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Charged Flash – Offensive Aspect

After Charged Bolts hits enemies 50 times, your next 3 casts of Charged Bolts becomes waves that pierce and deal (200-240% Weapon Damage) Critical Shock Damage.

Aspect of Elemental Constellation – Offensive Aspect

Casting Pyromancy, Shock, and Frost Skills conjures a matching Elemental Dagger around you that pierces through enemies dealing (50-70% Weapon Damage) damage after 3 seconds. The damage increases by 100% per matching elemental skill you cast.

Aspect of Overheating – Offensive Aspect

After channeling Incinerate for 2 seconds it deals (30-70% Weapon Damage) Critical Fire damage per second for 5 seconds. Casting Incinerate refreshes and maintains this bonus.

Tempering Recipes

Pyromancy Augments – Fiery – Weapon Recipe

+% Chance for Incinerate to do Double Damage.

+% Chance for Firewall to do Double Damage.

+% Chance for Meteorites to do Double Damage.

Frozen Augments – Frozen – Weapon Recipe

+% Chance for Blizzard to do Double Damage.

+% Chance for Ice Spike to do Double Damage.

+% Chance for Deep Freeze to do Double Damage.

Sorcerer Innovation – Utility Recipe

+% Frost Nova Size

+% Blizzard Size

+% Teleport Nova Size

Paragon Board

Legendary Node

Fundamental Release: Each Fire, Lightning, and Cold attack you make against an enemy increases the damage it takes from your attacks by 10%[x] per element, up to 30%[x].

Rare Nodes

+10% Vulnerable Damage / +10 Intelligence

+10% Non-Physical Damage / +10 Intelligence

5% Damage Reduction from Burning Enemies / +20 Armor

5% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / +4% Maximum Life

+10% Damage to Burning Enemies / 16% Damage to Eiltes

6.5% Damage Taken Over Time Reduction / 3% Resistance to All Elements

Balance Updates

All Classes

General

Ultimate skills can now have additional ranks. Players can invest up to 5 skill points into their Ultimate Skill, and bonus ranks of Ultimate Skills now exist. The limitation of having one Ultimate Skill remains. Additionally, bonus to all skill ranks (i.e. from Harlequin’s Crest) will only grant ranks to the Ultimate the player has learned.

Life Generation affixes now trigger when at Full Life, to contribute to Overhealing effects.

All Weapon Tempering affixes now grant multiplicative damage. See each class’s section for more info.

All Classes now have innate 15% Blocked Damage ReductionShield’s inherent Blocked Damage Reduction reduced by 15%.

Legendary Aspects

Deflecting Barrier

Previous: While you have a Barrier active, there is a 5-15% chance to ignore incoming direct damage from Distant enemies.

Now: You have a 5-12% chance after taking direct damage to gain a Barrier equal to 20% of your Maximum Life. This chance is doubled against Distant enemies.

Aspect of Slaughter

Previous: You Gain 20% Movement speed. This bonus is lost for 2.5-5.0 seconds after taking damage.

Now: You gain 20% Movement speed. Lose this bonus for 2.0-5.0 seconds after taking damage from a Close Enemy.

Starlight Aspect

Previous: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal.

Now: Gain 25-40 Primary Resource for every 20% Life that you Heal or every 200% that you Overheal when at Maximum Life.

Barbarian

Skills

Frenzy

Fury generation increased from 4 to 7.

Damage increased from 13% to 15%.

Enhanced Frenzy

Before – While Frenzy is granting 60% bonus Attack Speed, it also generates 3 additional Fury.

Now – While Frenzy is granting 60% bonus Attack Speed, the Fury costs of your Core Skills are reduced by 25%.

Combat Frenzy

Before – You gain 8% Damage Reduction for each stack of Frenzy you currently have.

Now – You gain 5% Damage Reduction and 5% Movement Speed per stack of Frenzy you currently have.

Battle Frenzy

Attack Speed per stack of Frenzy increased from 5% to 6%.

Ground Stomp

Damage increased from 9.5% to 20% Weapon Damage.

Enhanced Ground Stomp

Before – Increase Ground Stomp’s duration by 1 second.

Now – Ground Stomp generates 60 Fury and has a 1 second increased Stun duration.

Tactical Ground Stomp

Before – Ground Stomp generates 60 Fury.

Now – Ground Stomp is now a Brawling Skill and deals 800% increased damage to Bosses. It also applies Vulnerable for 4 seconds.

Strategic Ground Stomp

Before – Reduce the Cooldown of your Ultimate Skill by 2 seconds for each enemy damaged by Ground Stomp.

Now – Reduce the Cooldown of your Ultimate Skill by 4 seconds per enemy damaged by Ground Stomp, up to 12 seconds.

Passives

Hamstring

Before – Your Bleeding effects Slow Healthy enemies by 20%.

Now – Your Bleeding effects have a 15% chance to Slow Healthy and Injured enemies by 70% each time they deal damage.

Slaying Strike

Damage to Injured reduced from 8% to 5%.

Unconstrained

Before – Increase Berserking’s maximum duration by 5 seconds and increase its damage bonus to 60%.

Now – Berserking’s damage bonus is increased to 60%. While below 65% Life, you are always Berserk and gain a 25% Physical Damage Reduction bonus.

Tempering

The following lists all the affixes now available for each Tempering recipe.

Bleed Augments – Weapon Recipe

+X Skill Ranks to Cut to the Bone

+X% Chance for Rend to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Rupture to Deal Double Damage

Furious Augments – Weapon Recipe

Bash Cleaves for +Y% Damage

+X% Chance for Frenzy to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Lunging Strike to Deal Double Damage

+X% Flay Duration (Moved from Bleed Augments)

Berserking Augments

Changed to a Utility recipe.

Renamed to Berserking Innovation.

Berserking Finesse – Offensive Recipe

+X% Dust Devil Damage added to this recipe. (Moved from Sandstorm Augments)

Barbarian Innovation – Utility Recipe

+X% Earthquake Size (Moved from Wasteland Augments)

+X% Frenzy Duration

+X% Stun Duration (Moved from Barbarian Control)

Wasteland Augments – Changed to a Utility recipe

+X% Ground Stomp Size

+X% Leap Size

+X% Dust Devil Size (Moved from Sandstorm Augments)

Sandstorm Augments – Weapon Recipe

Renamed to Natural Augments.

+X% Dust Devil Damage (additive) removed.

+X% Chance for Dust Devils to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Earthquakes to Cast Twice

+X% Earthquake Duration (Moved from Barbarian Innovation)

Demolition Finesse – Offensive Recipe

+X% Brawling Skill Damage

+X% Weapon Mastery Damage

+X% Damage While Iron Maelstrom is Active

The additive damage recipes for Death Blow, Charge, and Kick have been removed. Replacements have been added in new Weapon Tempering recipes.

Legendary Aspect

Of Giant Strides

Cooldown per enemy hit reduced from 2.5-5.0 to 1.3-2.5 seconds.

Maximum reduction reduced from 9 to 7 seconds.

Of Bul-Kathos

Earthquake damage increased by 30%. (From 105-165% to 137-217% Weapon Damage)

Of Earthquakes

Earthquake damage increased by 30%. (From 85-145% to 111-191% Weapon Damage)

Paragon

Hemorrhage Board

Grit (replacing Flayer)Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Bleeding Enemies / +10 StrengthNow: (Flayer) +10% Vulnerable Damage / +10 Strength

Flayer (replacing Bloodbathed)Previous: +10% Physical Damage Over Time / +10% Damage to Bleeding EnemiesNow: (Bloodbathed) 4% Damage Reduction from Bleeding Enemies / +10% Fire Resistance

Blood Rage Board

Enraged (replacing Grit)Previous: +10% Damage while Berserking / +15% Berserking DurationNow: (Grit) 4% Damage Reduction from Bleeding / +4% Healing Received

Grit (replacing Wrath)Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Bleeding Enemies / +10 StrengthNow: (Wrath) +10% Damage while Berserking / +10 Strength

Carnage Board

Berserker (replacing Brash)Previous: +5% Damage While Berserking / +16% Damage to ElitesNow: (Brash) 4% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies / +10% Fire Resistance

Brash (replacing Berserker)Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies / +10 StrengthNow: (Berserker) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Strength

Decimator Board

Arrogance (replacing Destroyer)Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies and +10 StrengthNow: (Destroyer) +10% Physical Damage and +10 Strength

Destroyer (replacing Arrogance)Previous: +10% Damage with Two-Handed Slashing Weapons / +10% Vulnerable DamageNow: (Arrogance) 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / 4% Healing Received

Bone Breaker Board

Bludgeoner (replacing Vigor)Previous: +10% Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons / +45% Overpower DamageNow: (Vigor) 5% Damage Reduction while Healthy / 4% Healing Received

Vigor (replacing Bludgeoner)Previous: 5% Damage Reduction while Healthy / +10 StrengthNow: (Bludgeoner) +10% Damage with Two-Handed Bludgeoning Weapons / +10 Strength

Flawless Technique Board

Wild Force (replacing Brash)Previous: +5% Damage While Berserking / +16% Damage to ElitesNow: (Brash) 4% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies / +10% Fire Resistance

Brash (replacing Wild Force)Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies / +10 StrengthNow: (Wild Force) +10% Damage with One-Handed Weapons / +10 Strength

Warbringer Board

Conditioned (replacing Brute Force)Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 StrengthNow: (Brute Force) +10% Damage while Fortified / +10 Strength

Guarded Advance (replacing Conditioned)Previous: +10% Damage while Fortified / +6.5% Fortify GenerationNow: (Conditioned) +3% Resistance to All Elements / +4% Healing Received

Weapons Master Board

Iron StrengthPrevious: +20 Armor / +10 StrengthNow: +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Strength

Druid

Skills

Innate Debilitating Roar reworked

Previous – Debilitating Roar also slows enemies for 65% for its duration.

Now – Debilitating Roar increases your damage by 15%[x] for its duration.

Preserving Debilitating Roar

Healing increased from 4% to 6% of your Maximum Life per second while active.

Earthen Bulwark

Innate Earthen Bulwark’s damage increased from 30% to 60% Weapon Damage.

Trample

Updated to more consistently Trample to your target destination, rather than stopping immediately upon hitting terrain.

Cataclysm

Lightning Strike damage increased from 95% to 115% Weapon Damage.

Lightning Strikes now cannot hit the same target more than once every 0.5 seconds.

Developer’s Note: Cataclysm was previously updated to be guaranteed to hit an enemy with its lightning strikes, if one is in range. We really like how much better the skill feels to use with this change! However, It turned out to be a bit overpowered. Now we’re limiting how frequently Cataclysm’s lightning strikes can repeatedly hit the same target to ensure that other Ultimate Skills can still be a competitive option in single target situations. The damage of the lightning strikes is being increased to compensate.

Ursine Strength

Damage bonus while Healthy reduced from 30%[x] to 15%[x].

Maximum Health bonus increased from 20%[x] to 30%[x].

Overpower damage bonus increased from 30%[x] to 45%[x].

Developer’s Note: Ursine Strength is one of the most popular Key Passives for Druids. It was designed with Werebear and or Overpower focused builds in mind. However, it is often being used in builds that have little interest in Werebear Skills or Overpower effects, simply because the 30%[x] Damage bonus while Healthy was generically powerful. We are reducing the power of this effect, while increasing the Maximum Health and Overpower damage bonuses to better support its Werebear and Overpower niche, and not be as generically appealing to other builds that it was not intended for.

Grizzly Rage

Overpowering Bosses now extends duration by 5 seconds.

Passives

Quickshift

Previous: When Shapeshifting into a new animal form, you deal 1/2/3%[x] increased damage for 8 seconds, up to 8/16/24%[x].

Now: Shapeshifting into a new animal form grants 1/2/3%[x] increased damage, up to 6/12/18%[x]. This bonus is lost after 3 seconds in Human form.

Heightened Senses

Previous: When Shapeshifting into an animal form, Werebear grants 3/6/9% Damage Reduction and Werewolf grants 2/4/6%[+] Movement Speed for 6 seconds. Bonuses are doubled while both are active.

Now: When Shapeshifting, Werebear grants 3/6/9% Damage Reduction and Werewolf grants 2/4/6%[+] Movement Speed. Both bonuses persist as long as you are in either animal form and are doubled while both are active. They are lost after 3 seconds in Human form.

Bestial Rampage

Previous: After being a Werewolf for 2 seconds, gain 30%[+] Attack Speed for 15 seconds. After being a Werebear for 2 seconds, deal 50%[x] increased damage for 15 seconds.

Now: When Shapeshifting, Werebear grants 30%[x] increases damage and Werewolf grants 20%[+] Attack Speed. Both bonuses persist as long as you are in either animal form, but are lost after 3 seconds in Human form.

Unique Items

Fleshrender

Damage increased from 100-300% to 200-400% of Weapon Damage.

Damage increase per 100 Willpower increased from 30%[x] to 50%[x].

Dolmen Stone

Boulders that are rotating in your Hurricane now Knockback enemies less to allow you to more consistently hit enemies with multiple Boulders. Boulders now more consistently hit enemies that are within your melee range.

Wildheart Hunger

Previous: When you Shapeshift into a Werewolf or Werebear, gain Wildheart for 5 seconds. Wildheart grants you 1-3%[x] stacking damage every 2 seconds, up to 20-60%[x].

Now: Shapeshifting into a new animal form increases the value of your Bestial Rampage bonuses by 2.0-5.0%, up to 20-50%[+]. This bonus decays by 2% per second.

Hunter’s Zenith

Previous: Gain a bonus when you kill with a Shapeshifting Skill: Werewolf: Your next Non-Ultimate Werebear Skill costs no Spirit and has no Cooldown. Werebear: Your next Werewolf Skill will Heal you for 104-522 when damage is first dealt.

Now: Every 30 seconds you spend in an animal form, your next Core Skill is guaranteed to Overpower and Critically Strike and deals 30-60%[x] increased damage. Casting Shapeshifting Skills reduces this timer by 1 second, or 2 seconds if you change to a new animal form.

Tempering

All Weapon Tempering recipes have been updated with the following stats.

Storm Augments

+X% Chance for Wind Shear Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Tornado Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Hurricane to Deal Double Damage

Lightning Augments

+X% Chance for Stormstrike to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Lightning Storm to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Cataclysm to Deal Double Damage

Earth Augments

+X% Chance for Landslide Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Earth Spike Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Boulder Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Stone Burst Projectiles to Cast Twice

Werewolf Augments

+X% Chance for Shred to Hit Twice

+X% Rabies Duration

+X% Lacerate Duration

+X% Chance for Claw to Deal Double Damage

Werebear Augments

+X% Chance for Maul to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Pulverize to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Trample to Deal Double Damage

Companion Augments

+X% Chance for Wolves to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Poison Creeper to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Raven to Deal Double Damage

Moved or Removed Recipes

Companion Finesse Offensive Recipe converted to Companion Augments Weapon Recipe

Hurricane Damage and Cataclysm Damage removed from Storm Finesse

Boulder Damage and Earth Overpower Damage removed from Earth Finesse

Trample Damage, Rabies Damage, and Lacerate Damage removed from Shapeshifting Finesse

Grizzly Rage Duration moved from Werebear Augments to Shapeshifting Finesse

Hurricane Duration moved from Storm Augments to Nature Magic Innovation

Lightning Storm Duration Removed from Nature Magic Innovation

Paragon

Starter Board

Reclaim (replacing Resolve)Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 WillpowerNow: (Reclaim) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Willpower

Thunderstruck Board

Concentrated (replacing Hubris)Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / +10 WillpowerNow: (Concentrated) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Willpower

Hubris (replacing Restorative)Previous: +4% Potion Healing / 4% Maximum LifeNow: (Hubris) 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / +4% Healing Received

Earthen Devastation Board

Crushing Earth (replacing Resolve)Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 WillpowerNow: (Crushing Earth) +15% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies / +10 Willpower

Resolve (replacing Crushing Earth)Previous: +10% Earth Damage / +15% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled EnemiesNow: (Resolve) +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life

Survival Instincts Board

Battleworn HidePrevious: +2% Total Armor while in Werebear Form / +10 WillpowerNow: +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Willpower

UrsinePrevious: +10% Damage while in Werebear Form / +45% Overpower DamageNow: +2% Total Armor while in Werebear Form / 4% Maximum Life

Lust for Carnage Board

Ripper (replacing Regenerative)Previous: +4% Healing Received / +10 WillpowerNow: (Ripper) +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10 Willpower

FerocityPrevious: +10% Werewolf Damage / +15% Critical Strike DamageNow: +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life

Heightened Malice Board

Toxic Bane (replacing Nature-born)Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Poisoned Enemies / +10 WillpowerNow: (Toxic Bane) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Willpower

Nature-born (replacing Toxic Bane)Previous: +10% Damage to Poisoned Enemies / +10% Poison DamageNow: (Nature-born) 4% Damage Reduction from Poisoned Enemies / +4% Healing Received

Inner Beast Board

DeterminationPrevious: +100 Armor / +10 WillpowerNow: +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10 Willpower

Wilds (replacing Havoc)Previous: +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10% Physical DamageNow: (Wilds) +3% Resistance to All Elements / +4% Healing Received

Constricting Tendrils Board

Devastation (replacing Courage)Previous: 4% Maximum Life / +10 WillpowerNow: (Devastation) +10% Nature Magic Damage / +10 Willpower

Courage (replacing Devastation)Previous: +10% Nature Magic Damage / +16% Damage to ElitesNow: (Courage) 4% Maximum Life / +20 Armor

Ancestral Guidance Board

Resolve (replacing Recuperate)Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Life per SecondNow: (Resolve) +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life

Guidance (replacing Resolve)Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 WillpowerNow: (Guidance) +10% Damage / +10 Willpower

Necromancer

Skills

Blight

Enhanced BlightPrevious – Blight Slows enemies by 25%.Now – Blight’s radius is increased by 15%.

Paranormal Blight ReworkedPrevious – Blight has a 30% chance to Immobilize enemies for 2.5 seconds on impact.Now – Blight Chills enemies for 15% every second.

Blood Lance

Blood Lance now always pierces through enemies who are currently lanced, dealing 10% reduced damage to subsequent enemies beyond the first.

Enhanced Blood Lance ReworkedPrevious – Blood Lance pierces through enemies who are currently lanced, dealing 10% reduced damage to subsequent enemies beyond the first.Now – After casting Blood Lance 8 times, your next cast of Blood Lance is guaranteed to Overpower and spawns a Blood Orb under the first enemy hit.

Supernatural Blood Lance ReworkedPrevious – After casting Blood Lance 8 times, your next cast of Blood Lance is guaranteed to Overpower and spawns a Blood Orb under the first enemy hit.Now – Blood Lance deals 15%[x] increased Critical Strike Damage and 15%[x] increased Overpower Damage.

Blood Wave

Prime Blood Wave ReworkedPrevious – Blood Wave Slows enemies by 50% for 4 seconds.Now – Casting Blood Wave grants 20% Damage Reduction for 10 seconds.

Supreme Blood WaveBlood Orbs spawned increased from 3 to 6.

Passives

Transfusion

Cooldown for spawning a Blood Orb reduced from 4 to 2 seconds.

Death’s Approach

Movement Speed increased from 4/8/12% [+] to 5/10/15% [+].

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of Cursed Aura

Tooltip updated to clarify that Curses are not cast, and so the curses would not benefit from Tempering.

Tidal Aspect

Additional Blood Waves now deal 100-120% of normal damage instead of dealing 50-30% reduced damage.

Unique Items

The Mortacrux

Previous AffixesInherent: +50% Damage+126-180 Intelligence+98-125% Critical Strike Damage+70-85% Vulnerable Damage+3-5 Ranks of Hewed Flesh Passive

New AffixesInherent: +100% Macabre and Corpse Damage+126-180 Intelligence+36.5-50% Chance For Corpse Explosion to Deal Double DamageHewed Flesh also grants a Barrier for 8-10% Maximum Life for 4 seconds+3-5 Ranks of Hewed Flesh Passive

Black River

+126-180 Intelligence Affix replaced with +36.5-50% Chance for Corpse Explosion to Deal Double Damage.

Tempering

All Weapon Tempering recipes have been updated with the following stats.

Bone Augments

+X% Chance for Bone Spirit to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Bone Splinter Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Bone Spear Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Bone Storm to Deal Double Damage

Blood Augments

+X% Chance for Blood Surge to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Blood Lance to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Hemorrhage to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Blood Wave to Deal Double Damage

Shadow Augments – Decay

+X% Chance for Blight Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Decompose to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Soulrift to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Affliction to Deal Double Damage

Shadow Augments – Execution

+X% Chance for Sever Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Reap to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Corpse Explosion to Deal Double Damage

Summoning Augments

+X% Chance for Army of the Dead to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Skeleton Mages Attacks to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Skeleton Warriors to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Golem to Hit Twice

Other Tempering Updates:

+X% Corpse Explosion Damage removed from Shadow Finesse

+X% Bone Spirit Damage removed from Bone Finesse

+X% Blight Slow Potency Tempering affix changed to +X% Blight Chill Potency on the Profane Cage

Paragon

Starter Board

Grasp (replacing Preservation)Previous: +200 Armor / +10 IntelligenceNow: (Grasp) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Intelligence

Cult Leader Board

CustodyPrevious: 10% Damage Reduction for Your Minions / +10 IntelligenceNow: +15% Summon Crit Damage / +10 Intelligence

Hulking Monstrosity

MiscreationPrevious: +14% Golems Armor / +10 IntelligenceNow: +10% Summon Damage / +10 Intelligence

Flesh-Eater Board

Rend (replacing Erudite)Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 IntelligenceNow: (Rend) +10% Damage / +10 Intelligence

Erudite (replacing Culler)Previous: +35% Ultimate Damage / +2.5% Attack SpeedNow: (Erudite) +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life

Scent of Death

Seethe (replacing Preservation)Previous: +100 Armor / +10 IntelligenceNow: (Seethe) +10% Damage / +10 Intelligence

RuinPrevious: +35% Ultimate Damage / +15% Crtitical Strike DamageNow: 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies / +20 Armor

Bone Graft Board

Erudite (replacing Tenacity)Previous: 4% Maximum / +100 ArmorNow: (Erudite) +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life

CalcifiedPrevious: +15% Bone Critical Strike Damage / +10% Bone DamageNow: +20 Armor / 4% Damage Reduction from Vulnerable Enemies

Splinter (replacing Erudite)Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 IntelligenceNow: (Splinter) +15% Bone Critical Strike Damage / +10 Intelligence

Blood Begets Blood Board

Aggression (replacing Blooddrinker)Previous: +5% Blood Orb Healing / +10 IntelligenceNow: (Aggression) +12.5% Damage while Healthy / +10 Intelligence

Blooddrinker (replacing Aggression)Previous: +45% Overpower Damage / +10% DamageNow: (Blooddrinker) +5% Blood Orb Healing / 4% Maximum Life

Bloodbath Board

Guarded AdvancePrevious: +10% Damage while Fortified / +6.5% Fortify GenerationNow: 4% Damage Reduction while Fortified / +6.5% Fortify Generation

RemedyPrevious: +4% Healing Received / +10 IntelligenceNow: +45% Overpower Damage / +10 Intelligence

Wither Board

Gnawing Darkness (replacing Gloom)Previous: +10% Shadow Resistance / +10 IntelligenceNow: (Gnawing Darkness) +10% Damage to Shadow Damage Over Time-Affected Enemies / +10 Intelligence

Gloom (replacing Gnawing Darkness)Previous: +10% Damage to Shadow Damage Over Time-Affected Enemies / +16% Damage to ElitesNow: (Gloom) +10% Shadow Resistance / +20 Armor

Rogue

Skills

Enhanced Blade Shift

Previous: While Blade Shift is active you gain 20% Movement speed.

Now: While Blade Shift is active you gain 20% Movement speed. Moving through enemies refreshes its duration.

Fundamental Blade Shift

Previous: Moving through enemies while blade shift is active refreshes its duration. After moving through 3 enemies your next blade shift will daze enemies for 2 seconds.

Now: Casting a skill that isn’t Blade Shift empowers your next Blade Shift to deal 100%[x] more damage.

Disciplined Shadow Step

Previous: Damaging an enemy with Shadow Step stuns them for 2 seconds and reduces its cooldown by 3 seconds.

Now: Shadow Step deals 200%[x] more damage. Casting Shadow Step reduces its cooldown by 3 seconds.

Concealment

Now also grants Unhindered.

Subverting Concealment

Previous: The Skill that breaks Concealment always makes enemies Vulnerable for 6 seconds.

Now: The Skill that breaks Concealment is always a Critical Strike and makes enemies Vulnerable for 6 seconds.

Countering Concealment

Previous: The Skill that breaks Concealment will always be a guaranteed Critical Strike.

Now: Casting Concealment grants 10% Dodge Chance and increases the Movement Speed bonus to 60%[+] for 5 seconds.

Prime Shadow Clone

Previous: You are Unstoppable for 5 seconds after Casting Shadow Clone.

Now: You gain Stealth and Unstoppable for 5 seconds after casting Shadow Clone.

Death Trap

Baseline: If Death Trap kills an enemy, its cooldown is reduced by 10 seconds.

Supreme Death Trap

Previous: If Death Trap kills an enemy, its cooldown is reduced by 12 seconds.

Now: Enemies that resist Death Trap’s pull in are hit again for 120% of Death Trap’s damage.

Rain of Arrows

Baseline first wave knocks down enemies for 3 seconds.

Supreme Rain of Arrows

Previous: Rain of Arrows’ first wave knocks down enemies for 3 seconds.

Now: Rain of Arrows deals 40%[x] increased damage to Crowd Controlled enemies.

Passives

Weapon Mastery

Tooltip now states: Gain a bonus based on the weapons used in your attack.

Close Quarters Combat

Now scales from 15% of Damage to Close rather than 10% of Damage vs Crowd Controlled.

Adrenaline Rush

Energy regen while moving increased from 5/10/15% to 7/14/21%.

Impetus

Now gains damage to Basic skills along with Agility/Subterfuge while the buff is active.

Victimize

Previous: Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to a Vulnerable enemy has up to a 50% chance to cause an explosion, dealing 62% of the damage to them and surrounding enemies. Victimize’s damage is increased by 120%[x] of your Vulnerable Damage Bonus.

Now: Lucky Hit: Dealing direct damage to a Vulnerable enemy has up to a 50% chance to cause an explosion, dealing [80% weapon damage] damage to them and surrounding enemies. Victimize’s damage is increased by 120%[x] of your Vulnerable Damage Bonus.

Momentum

Now counts for Channeled Cutthroat Skills.

Now only removes stacks when casting Marksman skills.

Legendary Aspects

Aspect of True Sight

Previous: You deal 70-100% Critical Strike Damage to enemies marked by Inner Sight.

Now: You deal 70-100% Critical Strike Damage to enemies marked by Inner Sight. While Inner Sight is full, you gain 21-30%[x] increased damage.

Resistant Assailant’s

Now gives resistance on casting Concealment cast rather than when breaking stealth.

Uncanny Treachery

Previous: Dealing damage to a Dazed enemy with an Agility skill grants Stealth for 4 seconds. When Stealth breaks you gain 5-15% dodge chance for 2 seconds.

Now: Dealing direct damage with a non-Agility Skill after casting an Agility skill grants Stealth for 2 seconds. When Stealth breaks you gain 10-18% dodge chance for 2 seconds.

Opportunists

Grenades now drop on your target if exiting Stealth with Shadow Step.

Tempering

All Weapon Tempering recipes have been updated with the following stats.

Trap Augments

+X% Chance for Caltrops to Consume No Charges

+X% Chance for Death Trap to Deal Double Damage

+X% Poison Trap Duration

Basic Augments – Rogue

+X% Chance for Puncture Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Heartseeker Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Forceful Arrow Projectiles to Cast Twice

Core Augments – Rogue

+X% Chance for Barrage Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Rapid Fire Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Penetrating Shot Projectiles to Cast Twice

Agile Augments

+X% Chance for Flurry to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Dance of Knives Projectiles to Cast Twice

Invigorating Strike Cleaves for +X% Damage

+X% Chance for Dash to Deal Double Damage

Assassin Augments

Shadow Step Cleaves for +X% Damage

+X% Chance for Blade Shift to Deal Double Damage

+X% Chance for Twisting Blades to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Rain of Arrows Waves to Cast Twice

Other Tempering Changes:

Smoke Grenade Damage removed from Subterfuge Expertise Recipe.

Paragon

Devious Glyph

Now applies its damage bonus against Bosses.

Starter Board

Outlaw (replacing Lawless)Previous: +200 Armor / +10 DexterityNow: (Outlaw) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Dexterity

Eldritch Bounty Board

ImbuerPrevious: +15% Imbued Damage / +10% Non-physical DamageNow: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +20 Armor

Concoction (replacing Dosage)Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 DexterityNow: (Concoction) +10% Non-physical Damage / +10 Dexterity

Tricks of the Trade Board

Surgical (replacing Lawless)Previous: +100 Armor / +10 DexterityNow: (Surgical) +10% Damage / +10 Dexterity

Haven (replacing Havoc)Previous: +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10% Physical DamageNow: (Haven) +20 Armor / 4% Maximum Life

Cheap Shot Board

Artificer (replacing Wiles)Previous: 6% Damage Reduction from Slowed Enemies / +10 DexterityNow: (Artificer) +10% Vulnerable Damage / +10 Dexterity

Deviant (replacing Oppress)Previous: +15% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies / +15% Critical Strike Damage to Crowd Controlled EnemiesNow: (Deviant) +3% Resistance to All Elements / 4% Maximum Life

Deadly Ambush Board

Ensnarement (replacing Cunning)Previous: 4% Damage Reduction from Enemies Affected by Trap Skills / +10 DexterityNow: (Ensnarement) +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10 Dexterity

Cunning (replacing Slayer)Previous: +100 Armor / +4% Potion HealingNow: (Cunning) 4% Damage Reduction from Enemies Affected by Trap Skills / +3% Resistance to All Elements

Leyrana’s Instinct Board

Essential (replacing Feint)Previous: +12.5% Damage for 4 Seconds After Dodging an Attack / +10 DexterityNow: (Essential) +14% Core Damage / +10 Dexterity

Punishment (replacing Tolerance)Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 DexterityNow: (Punishment) +10% Physical Damage / +10 Dexterity

Targeted (replacing Discerning)Previous: +12.5% Damage for 4 Seconds After Dodging an Attack / +16% Damage to ElitesNow: (Targeted) +14% Core Damage / +16% Damage to Elites

No Witnesses Board

Deliverance (replacing Training)Previous: 4% Maximum Life / +10 DexterityNow: (Deliverance) +35% Ultimate Damage / +10 Dexterity

Training (replacing Ruin)Previous: +35% Ultimate Damage / +15% Critical Strike DamageNow: (Training) 4% Maximum Life / +10% Poison Resistance

Exploit Weakness Board

Misery (replacing Dosage)Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 DexterityNow: (Misery) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Dexterity

Revitalize (replacing Hunter Killer)Previous: +16% Damage to Elites / +14% Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an EliteNow: (Revitalize) +4% Healing Received / +20 Armor

Cunning Stratagem Board

Fundamentals (replacing Lawless)Previous: +100 Armor / +10 DexterityNow: (Fundamentals) +10% Damage / +10 Dexterity

Lawless (replacing Fundamentals)Previous: +35% Basic Damage / +10% DamageNow: (Lawless) +20 Armor / 4% Maximum Life

Sorcerer

Skills

Enhanced Charged Bolts

Lightning surge now also hits the original target as well as surrounding enemies.

Enhanced Fireball

Old: Casting Fireball increases its radius by 50%.

New: Casting Fireball increases its radius by 50% and Burns enemies for 10% damage over 6 seconds.

Chain Lightning Enchantment’s

Cooldown reduced from 4 seconds to 1 second.

Hydra Enchantment

Duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

Arc Lash Enchantment

Stun duration increased from 0.5 to 1 second.

Incinerate Enchantment

Cooldown reduced from 14 to 8 seconds.

Passives

Endless Pyre

Previous: You deal increased Burning damage to enemies for each second they remain Burning, up to 5%[x] after 5 seconds.

Now: You deal 6/12/18%[x] increased Burning damage. This bonus is increased to 25/50/75%[x] to enemies while they are affected by more Damage Over Time than their total Life.

Conjuration Mastery

Now caps its bonuses at 30 active Conjurations. Tooltip updated for clarity.

Legendary Aspects

Storm Swell Aspect

Previous: You deal 15-30% more damage to Vulnerable enemies while you have a barrier.

Now: You deal 15-35% increased damage while Ice Armor is active. This amount is increased by another 15% against Frozen enemies.

Aspect of Engulfing Flames

Previous: You deal 30-45%[x] increased Burning damage to enemies below 50% Life. Additionally, you deal 70-100%[x] increased Burning damage to enemies while they are affected by more Damage Over Time than their total Life.

Now: You deal 6%[x] increased Burning damage to enemies for each second they remain Burning, up to 30%[x] after 5 seconds. Additionally, you deal 10-30%[x] increased Burning damage to enemies below 50% Life.

Aspect of Armageddon

Now drops more Meteorites.

Meteorites from Aspect of Armageddon and Aspect of Shattered Stars now more consistently land around or on the enemies near the cast target.

Unique Items

Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop

Previous: For each type of Elemental damage you deal, gain 10-15% increased damage for 4 seconds, up to 40-60%. Dealing Elemental damage refreshes all bonuses.

Now: Casting a Pyromancy, Shock, or Frost Skill increases your damage by 10-25% for 5 seconds, stacking once per element. Casting again refreshes all bonuses if the previous skill was a different Element.

Axial Conduit

+X% Chance for Chain Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice affix changed to +X% Chance for Chain Lightning to Hit Twice.

Gloves of the Illuminator

Effect reworded, but functionality unchanged.

Previous: Fireball now bounces as it travels, exploding each time it hits the ground, but its explosion deals 30-0% less damage.

Now: Fireball now bounces as it travels, exploding each time it hits the ground, but its explosion deals 70-100% of normal damage.

Tempering

All Weapon Tempering recipes have been updated with the following stats.

Pyromancy Augments

+X% Chance for Fire Bolt Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Fireball Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Meteor to do Double Damage

Pyromancy Augments – Fiery

+X% Chance for Incinerate to do Double Damage

+X% Chance for Firewall to do Double Damage

+X% Chance for Meteorites to do Double Damage

Frozen Augments – Frozen

+X% Chance for Blizzard to do Double Damage

+X% Chance for Ice Spike to do Double Damage

+X% Chance for Deep Freeze to do Double Damage

Frost Augments

+X% Chance for Frost Bolt Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Frozen Orb Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Ice Shards Projectiles to Cast Twice

Conjuration Augments

Casted Hydras have +X Heads

+X% Chance for a Second Ice Blades when Cast

+X% Chance for a Second Ice Blades when Cast

+X% Chance for Familiar to Hit Twice

Shock Augments – Discharge

+X% Chance for Teleport to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Arc Lash to Swipe Twice

+X% Chance for Charged Bolts Projectiles to Cast Twice

Shock Augments – Surge

+X% Chance for Spark Projectiles to Cast Twice

+X% Chance for Chain Lightning to Hit Twice

+X% Chance for Ball Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice

Other Tempering Updates:

Incinerate Size, Meteor Size, and Firewall Size removed from the Pyromancer Augments Recipe

Blizzard Damage and Ice Spike Damage removed from the Frost Finesse Recipe

Teleport Damage removed from the Shock Finesse Recipe

Chance for Chain Lightning Projectiles to Cast Twice affix changed to Chance for Chain Lightning to Hit Twice

Teleport Nova Size moved from Shock Augments – Discharge recipe to the new Sorcerer Innovation Utility recipe

Frost Nova Size moved from Sorcerer Control recipe to the new Sorcerer Innovation Utility recipe

Blizzard Size moved from Frost Augments recipe to the new Sorcerer Innovation Utility recipe

Conjuration Damage replaced with Familiar Damage on the Conjuration Finesse Offensive recipe

Fire Damage Over Time removed from the Pyromancy Finesse recipe

Familiar Lucky Hit Chance added to the Conjuration Fortune Utility recipe

Paragon

Starting Board

Studied (replacing Erudite)Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 IntelligenceNow: (Studied) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Intelligence

Searing Heat Board

Explosive (replacing Ashes)Previous: +10% Fire Resistance / +10 IntelligenceNow: (Explosive) 15% Critical Strike Damage / +10 Intelligence

RecuperatePrevious: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Life per SecondNow: +4% Potion Healing / +25 Life per 5 Seconds

Ashes (replacing Pyromancy)Previous: +10% Fire Damage / +10% Fire Damage Over TimeNow: (Ashes) +10% Fire Resistance / +25 Life per 5 Seconds

Burning Instinct Board

SafeguardPrevious: +6.5% Damage Reduction from Elites / +100 ArmorNow: +6.5% Damage Reduction from Elites / +20 Armor

Smoldering Embers (replacing Culler)Previous: +35% Ultimate Damage / +2.5% Attack SpeedNow: (Smoldering Embers) 5% Damage Reduction from Burning Enemies / +4% Healing Received

Explosive (replacing Smoldering Embers)Previous: 5% Damage Reduction from Enemies / +10 IntelligenceNow: (Explosive) +15% Critical Strike Damage / +10 Intelligence

Frigid Fate Board

Elemental Favor (replacing Chilling)Previous: +10% Cold Resistance / +10 IntelligenceNow: (Elemental Favor) +10% Non-physical Damage / +10 Intelligence

Icefall Board

Frigid (replacing Cryomancy)Previous: +10% Cold Damage / 4% Chill ApplicationNow: (Frigid) 6% Damage Reduction from Chilled / 4% Maximum Life

Cryomancy (replacing Frigid)Previous: 6% Damage Reduction from Chilled / +10 IntelligenceNow: (Cryomancy) +10% Cold Damage / +10 Intelligence

Static Surge Board

OverwhelmingPrevious: +15% Damage to Stunned Enemies / +16% Damage to ElitesNow: +10% Lightning Resistance / +20 Armor

ElectroPrevious: +10% Lightning Resistance / +10 IntelligenceNow: +10% Vulnerable Damage / +10 Intelligence

Ceaseless Conduit Board

Shock Resistant (replacing Recuperate)Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Life per SecondNow: (Shock Resistant) +10% Lightning Resistance / 4% Maximum Life

Shelter (replacing Hunter Killer)Previous: +16% Damage to Elites / +14% Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an EliteNow: (Shelter) 4% Maximum Life / +20 Armor

Devastate (replacing Electro)Previous: +10% Lightning Resistance / +10 IntelligenceNow: (Devastate) +17% Critical Strike Damage / +10 Intelligence

Elemental Summoner Board

Keeper of Elements (replacing Erudite)Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 IntelligenceNow: (Keeper of Elements) +10% Non-physical Damage / +10 Intelligence

Resistant (replacing Keeper of Elements)Previous: +10% Non-physical Damage / +3% Resistance to All ElementsNow: (Resistant) +3% Resistance to All Elements / +20 Armor

Enchantment Master Board

Tactical (replacing Erudite)Previous: +3% Resistance to All Elements / +10 IntelligenceNow: (Tactical) +16% Damage to Elites / +10 Intelligence

Toughened (replacing Elementalist)Previous: +10% Non-physical Damage / 4% Maximum LifeNow: (Toughened) +20 Armor / 4% Maximum Life

Blessing (replacing Recuperate)Previous: +4% Potion Healing / +10 Life per SecondNow: (Blessing) +3% Resistance to All Elements / +4% Healing Received

Shrine Updates

The following Shrines now scale off of Weapon Damage, similar to Skills.

Artillery ShrineBlast Wave ShrineConduit Shrine

Loot Updates

All Unique items now have a single boss for target farming.

Removed from Grigoire:

Barbarian -Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus -Ancients’ Oath Druid -Mjölnic Ring Necromancer -Blood Artisan’s Cuirass Rogue -Windforce Sorcerer -Gloves of the Illuminator

Removed from Lord Zir:

Barbarian -Rage of Harrogath

-Gohr’s Devastating Grips Druid

-Mad Wolf’s Glee

-Vasily’s Prayer

-Great Staff of the Crone Necromancer

-Deathless Visage

-Greaves of the Empty Tomb Rogue

-Eyes in the Dark

-Grasp of Shadow

-Skyhunter Sorcerer

-Iceheart Brais

-Staff of Endless Rage

-Raiment of the Infinite All Classes

-Penitent Greaves

-The Butcher’s Cleaver

Removed from Beast in the Ice:

Barbarian

-100,000 Steps

-Battle Trance

-Fields of Crimson Druid

-Insatiable Fury

-Hunter’s Zenith

-Waxing Gibbous Necromancer

-Howl from Below

-Deathspeaker’s Pendant

-Bloodless Scream Rogue

-Condemnation

-Word of Hakan Sorcerer

-Esu’s Heirloom

-Staff of Lam Esen All Classes

-Frostburn

-Mother’s Embrace

The Butcher’s Cleaver now drops for Necromancers from Grigoire.

Mjölnic Ring moved from Grigoire to Lord Zir.

User Interface and User Experience

The icon denoting that there are additional Skill/Paragon points to spend now also displays how many points are available to spend.

The tooltips for Dungeons viewed in the Map have been improved to have more information at a glance.

New settings have been added in the gameplay options menu to hide certain warning messages and announcements, such as “You need more mana”.

The sound that plays when arriving at a pinned destination has been made more prominent.

Players may now enable Hybrid Targeting, a new feature that allows for proximity selection of interactables to be used when mouse movement is disabled. This is meant to assist with item selection in instances where cursor targeting could prove challenging.

Miscellaneous

The number of available character slots has been increased from 12 to 13.

Dodge chance can no longer reach 100% through any means. The Dodge Chance bonuses from the handful of related aspects have been swapped from additive to inverse multiplicative, matching typical Dodge Chance modifiers.

The Gauntlet will be disabled for Season 6 while the meta settles with the introduction of the Spiritborn and all other system updates.

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Barbarian

Fixed an issue where excessive skill ranks of Martial Vigor and Guttural Yell could result in 100% Damage reduction.

Developer’s Note: This was only possible on the eternal realm since the tempering recipe for additional ranks of these skills was removed in the Season of Infernal Hordes. The Damage Reduction from these passives is now capped at 80%, which requires 20 ranks of the skill.

Fixed an issue where Leap had to fully complete its animation before being able to cast Leap again.

Fixed an issue where the Dust Devil’s Aspect could activate more frequently if Whirlwind was cancelled.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for Call of the Ancients showed a higher damage value than it was actually dealing.

Developer’s Note: Call of the Ancients has been slightly rebalanced to compensate for this issue, dealing slightly less damage for low level Barbarians, and dealing slightly more damage for Barbarians with stronger late game gear.

Fixed an issue where assigning a skill point to Tactical Rallying Cry did not upgrade the tooltip for Rallying Cry.

Druid

Fixed an issue where the buffs from Clarity and Vigilance could be unexpectedly lost.

Fixed an issue where the cooldown reduction from the Virulent aspect was inconsistent between Bosses and Elites.

Fixed an issue where the Iron Fur buff would persist after swapping between Insatiable Fury and Mad Wolf’s Glee.

Fixed an issue where bonuses to Poison Creeper Duration did not properly update all related tooltips for duration.

Fixed an issue where bonuses to Lightning Bolt Damage didn’t properly update all related tooltips for damage.

Fixed an issue where the Aspect of Vocalized Empowerment didn’t grant resource generation when using Blood Howl.

Fixed an issue where the Aspect of the Blurred Beast did not gain damage against targets poisoned by Poison Creeper.

Necromancer

Fixed an issue where Blood Orbs would remain after dying during an Encounter.

Fixed an issue where killing a vulnerable enemy with a Bone Skill could not generate essence when using the Aspect of Exposed Flesh.

Rogue

Fixed an issue where the bonus from the Deadly Ambush legendary node could affect non-critical strike damage.

Fixed an issue where Rapid Fire used with Scoundrel’s Kiss couldn’t fire through Chilling Winds.

Sorcerer

Fixed an issue where the damage modifier for Destructive Fireball was additive instead of multiplicative.

Fixed an issue where the Ball Lightning Enchantment did not properly benefit from the Gravitational Aspect.

Fixed an issue where Crackling Energy motes would remain after dying during an Encounter.

Fixed an issue where Blizzards from the Blizzard Enchantment did not benefit from the duration increase granted by Mage’s Blizzard.

Fixed an issue where Flickerstep triggered inconsistently with Teleport Enchant evades.

Fixed an issue where Crackling Energy triggers chained to additional enemies in the opposite way as intended. I.e. 70% chance was a better chance for it to happen than 90%. 100% chance was actually 0% chance. (Joke? 100% of the time, it works none of the time)

Fixed an issue where active Chain Lightnings would not dissipate after the player died when Axial Conduit was equipped.

General

Fixed an issue where Mythic Unique Items could not drop for lower-level players.

Fixed an issue where the damage over time from Andariel’s Visage didn’t trigger if an affected monster was far away from the player.

Fixed an issue where the Aspect of Voracious Rage did not refund resource in all expected contexts.

Fixed an issue where Yen’s Blessing could be triggered by collecting volatile blood dropped by the Blood Boiling aspect.

Fixed an issue where players would not gain the elemental resistance of Tassets of the Dawning Sky when taking damage from damage over time effects.

Fixed an issue where the objective to slay the infernal tormentor in Túr Dúlra wouldn’t complete properly if Baelgemoth was killed too quickly.

Fixed an issue where quest progression for the Depths of Despair could be blocked if Demotath was killed too quickly.

Fixed an issue where Incense could be dispelled by talking to a side quest NPC.

Fixed an issue where enemies with post-death effects, such as Bloated Corpsefiends exploding, could delay wave completion for the Sole Survivor Event.

Fixed an issue where the Vampire Boss affix in the Pit did not appear in Pit Tiers 31 and above.

Fixed an issue where the following Defensive and Utility Aspects could not be imprinted on Shields.Sly StepsPrudent HeartAssimilationConcussive Strikes

Fixed an issue where an error could occur that would prevent progression in the Onyx Watchtower Stronghold.

User Interface and User Experience

Fixed an issue where Item names in the Transmutation tab were inconsistent.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for Ground Stomp didn’t display the modifiers for the Enhanced and Tactical upgrades.

Fixed an issue where the Blast-Trapper’s and Infiltrator’s Aspects weren’t associated with the Trap keyword when searching the Codex of Power.

Fixed an issue where the Aspect of Bursting Venoms and the Toxic Alchemist Aspect weren’t associated with the Poison keyword when searching the Codex of Power.

Fixed an issue where the tooltips for Boss summoning items were inconsistent between the inventory and the summoning menu.

Fixed an issue where the highlighting of Necromancer Minions was inconsistent throughout various tooltips.

Fixed an issue where the Aspect of Vocalized Empowerment was still labeled as Aspect of Echoing Fury in the Delver Challenge aspect list.

Fixed an issue where Frostburn’s Lucky Hit to Freeze was not displayed in Character Stats.

Fixed an issue where several aspects would not properly show up when using the keyword search filter in the Codex of Power.

Fixed an issue where there wasn’t a quest marker over the Medical notes dropped by the witch in Alcarnus.

Fixed an issue where Life total could display as slightly above or slight below max health when affixes with bonus maximum life were present.

Fixed an issue where the quest pin would disappear after running away from the Frightened Pilgrims during the To Walk a Dark Path quest.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where items could become un-droppable after interacting with the stash while sitting on a chair.

Various performance, stability, and visual improvements.