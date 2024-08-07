Diablo IV Glitch Lets Player Gain 30+ Levels In One Second

A new and powerful weapon added to Diablo IV’s latest season suddenly led to some players leveling up incredibly fast, with one player jumping over 30 levels after one boss kill. Blizzard has since tracked down the cause of this bug and released a temporary fix.

Blizzard’s action RPG, Diablo IV, launched its newest season yesterday. This is the RPG’s fifth season and it added a new horde mode, as well as a giant list of big and small tweaks, and some fresh gear and powerful weapons to boot.

However, one of these powerful weapons—Umbracrux, a unique dagger only rogues can use—started causing some odd stuff to happen. Namely, players were earning millions of XP in seconds. One video on Reddit showed a player killing a stronghold boss and jumping from level 29 to level 63 in one second. Wowza! At first, nobody was sure exactly why this was happening, with some theorizing it was a bug involving the rogue class and how it interacted with the new dagger. But Blizzard has since stepped in and offered an explanation and a temporary solution.

On August 7, Diablo global community development director Adam Fletcher provided an answer on Blizzard’s official forums.

“The team was made aware of an issue where players were able to obtain a significant amount of experience while killing certain bosses with ‘The Umbracrux’ Unique equipped,” posted Fletcher. “We will be disabling the unique power for this weapon while we work on a fix for this.”

Fletcher further explained that players will no longer be able to spawn shade totems using the dagger, which is its unique power and likely the thing breaking in some wild way to cause these XP explosions for some players. The community director did say players will still be able to find this weapon via loot drops, and technically they can still equip and use it, too. But its unique ability is currently disabled for all.

“Once we have a finalized fix, we will re-enable this and communicate this out to players,” said Fletcher. “Thanks for all the reports on this issue. We hope to have a final fix for this soon.”

Sadly for those looking to power level using this trick, that won’t be possible. But hey, another bug players discovered involving tempering recipesisn’t going to be patched out this season, so you can still take advantage of that fun error, assuming you played last season and earned some plans to carry over into this new season. If not, well, go kill demons, level up, and earn loot the old-fashioned way.

