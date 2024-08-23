Diablo IV Is Cheap Ahead Of Vessel Of Hatred, And You Can Try It For Free If You Hurry

Diablo IV’s first big expansion, Vessel of Hatred, is just a few weeks away. The add-on will bring new stories, quests, and the Spiritborn class on October 8. If you’ve been sleeping on it since it launched last year, the RPG is on sale until September 2. However, if you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the game is actually free to try for the next few days.

The Steam version of Diablo IV has a free trial until Tuesday, August 27. That’s four days to play through the RPG, grind through the procedurally generated dungeons, gather as much loot as you can, and get as close to the end of the game as possible so you can start Vessel of Hatred when it launches on October 8. I’m sure if you were dedicated enough you could finish the story campaign in that time, but either way, you’ll be able to figure out if Diablo IV is your jam. You’ll still have a few days to buy the full game at the discounted price of $US29.99 before it reverts back to $US49.99 on September 2.

Should you decide to buy it, Vessel of Hatred will run you an additional $US39.99. So the full Diablo IV experience will run you about $US69.99 for the duration of this sale. Luckily, both the game and a pre-order for the expansion are bundled together right now, too. So if you decide you want both, it’s all conveniently contained in one purchase.

Notably, if you’re subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, you already have access to Diablo IV. But if you want to own the game instead of having it tied to a subscription, this is a pretty good way to get the full package for a good price. Plus, given that there are seasonal events and likely future expansions in the cards, it’s probably worth paying for it once instead of having it tied to a recurring expense.