Diablo IV Players Encounter A Generous Seasonal Bug And Blizzard’s Not Stepping In To Patch It Out

Today is the start of Diablo IV’s Season of the Infernal Hordes. It adds a new mode, quests, and a ton of rebalancing. It also accidentally let players carry over their Legendary Tempering recipes from last season, and Blizzard is being generous and giving the bug a pass this time around.

On the seasonal realm, these recipes are supposed to reset every three months. Introduced in season 4’s loot overhaul, Tempering recipes let players pick and choose which affixes to add to their gear. The more you play, the better the recipes you unlock. They’re supposed to be part of each season’s progression, but apparently something went awry with season 5 and players who collected them over the last few months still have access to all of their Legendary Tempering recipes on level 1 characters.

Players immediately began to notice and wonder aloud on the Diablo IV subreddit to one another if it was a bug. “It seems tempering manuals from season 4 have carried over to season 5,” wrote one player. “I already have legendary manuals in everything on my level 19 character.” It’s made leveling for those who played during last season, Loot Reborn, super fast. “Makes leveling so easy,” another player chimed in. “Max damage tempers + resource tempers.”

Global community development director Adam Fletcher weighed in on Twitter and confirmed this was unintentional but said players don’t have to worry about it being reversed any time soon. “We are aware of the reports that new seasonal characters are having their tempering recipes carried over from their last season’s seasonal character,” he tweeted. “This isn’t the original design or intention so I wouldn’t expect this for future seasons but we are letting this one slide for Season 5.”

So if you already unlocked a full suite of Tempering recipes last season, you’re in luck. Grinding to the end game of Season of the Infernal Hordes should be a breeze. It remains to be seen how players fair against the new horde mode bosses. There’s two months to master them before Diablo IV’s Vessel of Hatred expansion drops in October.