Disney+ Gets Another Price Increase, Will Cost Twice As Much As It Did In 2019

Disney’s popular streaming service is set to receive yet another price hike, marking the fourth increase for the streamer since it launched in 2019. The new ad-free tier of Disney+ will soon cost $US16 a month. It comes as Disney and other companies continue to try and squeeze more profit out of expensive-to-run streaming services and before some recent hits, like Inside Out 2, arrive at home this fall.

Launched in 2019, Disney+ was the company’s answer to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The service launched with all of The Simpsons, Star Wars, and most Marvel movies, as well as a large collection of classic Disney films, shows, and animated shorts. In the five years since it started, Disney+ has grown more and more, as Disney has added Hulu shows, more original content, Fox-owned properties, and licensed shows like Doctor Who to the service.

But all that content doesn’t come cheap and over the last few years, the price of Disney+ has increased almost every year. And that’s happening again this fall.

How much will Disney+ and Hulu cost in October?

Starting on October 17, Disney confirmed that most of its streaming plans including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will cost around $US1 to $US2 more a month. Hulu’s most pricey plan, which includes live TV, will cost $US6 more a month.

Meanwhile, Disney+ basic (which has ads) and Disney+ premium (which is ad-free) are jumping up to $US10 and $US16 respectively. That means an ad-free Disney+ subscription will cost twice what it did in 2019 at launch, when Disney offered just one plan with no ads for $US7 a month.

Hulu with ads is going up to $US10 a month and without ads it hops up to $US19. Finally, ESPN+ will cost $US12 a month starting in October. Disney is also adding “Playlists” which will be always-on channels within the app streaming content like news, old movies, and TV shows. It will work a lot like how Pluto TV and other FAST (free ad-supported TV) services work.

Pixar / Disney

Yes, Disney and other streaming services are basically reinventing channel surfing and cable, but locking it up behind multiple prices, plans, and services. Yes, the future sucks.

The timing of the price hike doesn’t seem random, either, as some recent Disney wins at the box office—like Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine—are likely to arrive on the service in the next few months and the House of Mouse is probably wanting to make sure it can capitalize on those recent successes by squeezing folks for a few more dollars to rewatch some popular movies.

