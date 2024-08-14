Dr Disrespect Deletes Statement Admitting To ‘Inappropriate’ Behavior With A Minor

Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm recently returned to social media with a cryptic chessboard post weeks after allegations surfaced accusing him of being banned from Twitch in 2020 for ‘sexting’ a minor. Now the controversial YouTuber has deleted his previous statement admitting to “inappropriate” contact with an underage user.

“I’m no fucking predator or pedophile,” Beahm wrote in a June 25 X (formerly Twitter) post about the allegations. He remained defiant in the face of growing criticism, but didn’t deny the underlying allegation that his infamous June 2020 Twitch ban was over messages he had with a minor that “sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate.” At the time, he stressed that “nothing illegal happened, no pictures were shared, no crimes were committed,” while also calling his past behavior “stupid.” As noted on Wednesday by esports/gaming interviewer Jake Lucky, the entire post has now been removed.

Dr Disrespect has now deleted his Twitch ban statement in which he admits to inappropriately messaging a minor pic.twitter.com/VUJzOXmY1A — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 14, 2024

Instead, Beahm’s X profile now jumps immediately from a June 24 Elden Ring stream announcement to his cryptic July 31 post featuring a picture of himself behind a chessboard, which seemed to suggest he would soon be returning to streaming in some form, despite his over 4 million subscriber YouTube channel being demonetized as a result of the allegations. At the time, Beahm proceeded to argue with users in the comments who were accusing him of preying on a minor.

Since a former Twitch employee first set off a firestorm in June with renewed allegations of a ‘sexting’ incident precipitating the once-mysterious platform ban, Beahm has lost sponsorships and partnerships, including with the studio he co-founded. Midnight Society’s leaders, who are working on a shooter in the mold of those that Beahm got popular playing like Call of Duty: Warzone, recently distanced themselves from the streamer, telling Bloomberg that they had only partnered with the Dr Disrespect brand to exploit his audience.

Prior to making his now-deleted confession, Beahm told fans on his most recent Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree stream that he was going on an extended vacation. Prior to that, he had remained silent, seemingly due in part to a 2022 settlement with Twitch in which he was reportedly paid out the rest of his seven figure contract. Beahm could not immediately be reached for comment.