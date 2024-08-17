Dr Disrespect Deletes Statement, Hyped Modern Warfare 2 Mod Gets Killed, And More Of The Week’s Top Stories

This week saw Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm delete a post from late June in which he’d admitted to “inappropriate” behavior with a minor, and instead post a new tweet teasing a forthcoming return and the statement, “we have lots to talk about.” Additionally, we’ll fill you in on that new Valve game that thousands of people are playing even though it still hasn’t been officially announced, the chess pro who allegedly tried to poison her opponent with mercury, and the highly anticipated Modern Warfare 2 mod that was squelched by Activision right before it was set to release. All this and more awaits.

Photo: Matt Thomas (Getty Images)

Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm recently returned to social media with a cryptic chessboard post weeks after allegations surfaced accusing him of being banned from Twitch in 2020 for ‘sexting’ a minor. Now the controversial YouTuber has deleted his previous statement admitting to “inappropriate” contact with an underage user. – Ethan Gach Read More

Legacy Of Kain Collection Is Getting The Weirdest Port Ever

Image: Eidos / MobyGames

The early Legacy of Kain games aren’t just interesting puzzle action RPGs full of demonic horrors and mysticism, they’re also perfect time capsules for a certain type of jaggy-edged ‘90s PlayStation game that’s currently riding a wave of nostalgic revival. Now who’s ready to play them on a neat retro gaming handheld you’ve never heard of? – Ethan Gach Read More

Image: Nacon / Sad Cat Studios / Obsidian / Kotaku

Video game release dates are more a suggestion than a promise these days, and understandably so. Making games is hard and audiences have never been busier and more fickle. Still, it’s disappointing when you find out that sci-fi shooter or fantasy adventure you’ve been waiting for won’t be out any time soon, and a lot of that disappointment is going around right now, as a bunch of this year’s notable releases have recently slipped to 2025. – Ethan Gach Read More

McDonald’s Finally Brings Back Collector’s Cups And They Won’t Poison You This Time

Image: McDonald’s

McDonald’s is paying tribute to its lucrative merchandising past with a new set of collector’s meal cups that star past McDonald’s cup icons like Grimace, Hello Kitty, and Shrek. They’re plastic instead of glass, but they won’t leach heavy metals into your bloodstream this time either. – Ethan Gach Read More

Chess Pro Arrested After Allegedly Poisoning Rival With Mercury

A Russian chess player is facing possible jail time and criminal charges after she allegedly used liquid mercury from a broken thermometer to poison a rival player during a large tournament earlier this month. – Zack Zwiezen Read More

Valve’s Yet-To-Be-Announced Multiplayer Game Already Has Thousands Of Players On Steam

Screenshot: Valve

Officially, Valve—the company behind Steam, Half-Life, and more—has yet to announce its next big game. However, thousands of people are currently playing and posting about Deadlock, Valve’s next big game, literally right now. So uh, what’s going on? – Zack Zwiezen Read More

Rockstar Dev Explains Why GTA 3 Was Filled With Trash, But San Andreas Wasn’t

A former developer who worked on the older Grand Theft Auto games has revealed how all the blowing trash and debris in GTA 3 works and why it didn’t appear in San Andreas but did appear in another controversial Rockstar game, Manhunt. – Zack Zwiezen Read More

The Timesplitters PS2 Trilogy Arrives On PS Plus Next Week

Image: Free Radical Design / EA

The complete Timesplitters trilogy on PS2 will soon be available to play on PS4 and PS5 later this month. On top of that awesome news, a solid list of older games like The Witcher 3 and Ride 5 will also be available to PS Plus Extra and Premium members next week. – Zack Zwiezen Read More

Two New Halloween Games Announced, John Carpenter ‘Intimately Involved’

Myers as he appeared in Dead By Daylight. Image: Behaviour Interactive / Compass International

John Carpenter’s horror classic Halloweenpractically invented the slasher film genre when it was released in 1978. And now the master of horror is returning to the franchise once more with the announcement of two new video games based on Carptenter’s Halloween series. – Zack Zwiezen Read More

Hyped Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Multiplayer Mod Killed One Day Before Launch

Screenshot: Activision

Activision has reportedly sent a cease and desist letter to the devs behind H2M Mod. The highly anticipated fan mod for Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered was focused on recreating and remastering the online multiplayer of Modern Warfare 2 for PC players. – Zack Zwiezen Read More