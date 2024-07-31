Dr Disrespect Is Back Online 36 Days After Confessing To Sending A Minor ‘Inappropriate’ Messages

Popular streamer Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm has returned to the public eye a little over a month after admitting he sent “inappropriate” messages to a minor on Twitch. The controversial character, who was permanently banned from the platform on June 26, 2020, admitted in a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter) on June 25 of this year that his ban was the result of “whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017.” Beahm ended the message by saying he was going on an “extended vacation” with his family.

Though rumors circulated for years after Beahm’s ban from Twitch, it was never confirmed that he was kicked off the platform for inappropriately messaging a minor until last month. Following his admission, he was dropped from several brand partnerships, his YouTube videos were demonetized, and online shooter Rogue Company refunded players who purchased his in-game skin.

36 days later, Beahm has returned to social media, posting a photo on X that shows a chess board in the foreground and him sitting in the background. On Beahm’s side of the board are chess pieces, while on the side closer to the viewer, there are checkers, implying that the streamer has been playing chess while someone (it’s unclear who) is playing checkers. Beahm responded to several people who replied to the image, writing “good one she/her. The internet will never fix your real threat…depression” to one commentator and “little brainwashed woke boy putting out Dragon Ball Z gfx with Kendrick Lamar lines… got me big time” to another.

A Bloomberg story that was published just yesterday details how Beahm “almost derailed” the launch of Midnight Society’s upcoming online shooter, Deadrop. As Bloomberg writes, the studio “brought onto the project to exploit his 4.5 million YouTube subscribers. A former employee of the Call of Duty studio Sledgehammer Games, he was also known for his strong opinions on first-person shooters.” When Bloomberg and other outlets confirmed the allegations against Beahm, the studio and its fans expressed concern over the fate of the free-to-play shooter. The studio decided to part ways with Beahm. “We knew it was the right decision after talking everything over with all four of us,” Midnight Society founder DelHoyo said. “We made agreements on what our principles were and are as a studio, and his actions don’t align with our principles.”

It’s unclear if Beahm is planning on announcing something along with the recently posted photo, or if he was just declaring his return to social media and, likely, streaming.

