Dr Disrespect Returns, Bungie Hit By Massive Layoffs, And More Of The Week’s Biggest Gaming News

This week, Destiny 2 maker Bungie was hit by massive layoffs, leaving the future of the company’s popular looter shooter in some doubt and spurring waves of criticism of its CEO, who remains at the studio. We also saw streamer Dr Disrespect once again posting online, just 36 days after he confessed to sending “inappropriate” messages to a minor in 2017. And, in more wholesome news,with the Olympic Games happening in Paris, one particular sharpshooter became something of an online sensation for her singular style and “video game protagonist” energy. These stories and more are in the pages ahead.

Dr Disrespect Is Back Online 36 Days After Confessing To Sending A Minor ‘Inappropriate’ Messages

Photo: Kevin Sabitus (Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Popular streamer Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm has returned to the public eye a little over a month after admitting he sent “inappropriate” messages to a minor on Twitch. The controversial character, who was permanently banned from the platform on June 26, 2020, admitted in a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter) on June 25 of this year that his ban was the result of “whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017.” Beahm ended the message by saying he was going on an “extended vacation” with his family. – Alyssa Mercante Read More

GameStop Dunks On Digital Games And Gets Savaged By Xbox 360 Fans

Photo: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Everyone has been mourning the death of the Xbox 360 after its marketplace officially shut down earlier this week, recalling some of their favorite memories with the console that introduced them to life-long friends and some of their favorite games. Leave it to GameStop to show up to the party with nothing but petty grievances. – Ethan Gach Read More

Bungie Devs React To More Mass Layoffs: ‘My Whole Team Is Gone’

A piece of key art for Destiny 2: Echoes, the game’s ongoing season. Image: Bungie / Sony

Today, Bungie announced that it was laying off 220 employees, or approximately 17 percent of its workforce. The news, which comes on the heels of a successful expansion launch with Destiny 2: The Final Shape in June and another round of layoffs late last year, has prompted former employees and players alike to criticize Bungie’s leadership. To add insult to injury, the company’s CEO locked his account just as the news hit, shielding himself from flak and criticism online. – Moises Taveras Read More

Olympics Sharpshooter Looks Like A Cool Video Game Character And People Are Obssessed

Kim Ye-Ji making her world record shot in the Baku earlier this year. Screenshot: YouTube / Kotaku

The 2024 Paris Olympics are in full swing right now and they’re already generating some real heat. Just the other day, some fencer was jumping in his opponent’s face like he was in a fighting game, and now there’s a sharpshooter that could very well be the next agent added to Valorant. It’s a wild world we live in. – Moises Taveras Read More

Bungie CEO Seemingly Spent Over $US2.3 Million On Classic Cars After Sony Acquisition

Bungie CEO Pete Parsons talks about Destiny 2 at the E3 Colosseum 2017. Screenshot: YouTube / Kotaku

Sony purchased Bungie, the original studio behind Halo and the maker of Destiny 2, for a whopping $US3.6 billion in 2022. Following the sale, Bungie CEO Pete Parsons purchased over 20 classic cars in online auctions costing millions of dollars, according to his account on the website Bring A Trailer. He continued buying them even after mass layoffs at the studio. – Ethan Gach Read More

Please Don’t Spend $US300+ On A PS4 Copy Of The Deadpool Game

Screenshot: eBay / Activison / Marvel / Kotaku

A new Deadpool movie means two things: Marvel is about to make a lot of money and people all over the internet are going to try and tap into what is likely to be one of the biggest pop culture events of the year. And that means someone is trying to sell a $US970 copy of that Deadpool game from 2013 on eBay. – Zack Zwiezen Read More

Every Big Announcement From San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Image: Marvel

San Diego Comic-Con, once exclusively the province of comic book announcements, cosplayers, and deep-cut panels, continues its new life as ground zero for some of the biggest annual news in pop culture. This year Disney used it to break the emergency glass and reveal Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU as Dr. Doom, but SDCC 2024 wasn’t just about old dudes wearing new masks. – Ethan Gach Read More

Final Fantasy XIV Players Are Up In Arms Over The Latest Patch

Image: Square Enix

Yesterday, July 30, Final Fantasy XIV received its first big patch since the release of the Dawntrail expansion. While the introduction of the new Savage raids is a source of excitement for the community, the biggest point of contention is the long list of changes the Viper job has received in patch 7.05. As one of two new jobs introduced just a month ago alongside Dawntrail, the community is not thrilled with how quickly Square Enix has simplified the role. Some are going as far as to say Viper as we knew it as dead, the latest victim of a worrying trend for the MMO. – Willa Rowe Read More

PlayStation VR2 Is $US200 Off In Desperate Fire Sale

Image: Sony

It’s no secret that the PlayStation VR2 headset has struggled since launching back in 2023 and a new sale makes those challenges clear: Sony is currently selling the PS5 accessory for $US200 off. – Ethan Gach Read More

Olympic Fencer Thought He Was In Street Fighter For A Sec

Wario and Bowser Jr. fencing in Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games 2020. Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

I’m convinced that this year’s Olympics are for the gamers. A while ago, a runner who was on his way to the Olympics kept flashing Yu-Gi-Oh cards before his races. Then, the Games actually began with an apparent nod to Assassin’s Creed, complete with rooftop parkour and hooded figures. There was even a Hunter from Destiny 2, or at least something close to one. Now, there’s a guy who’s clearly been perfecting his neutral game in fighting games. His name is Sebastien Patrice, and if fencing stops working out for him, he’s got a future at next year’s EVO tournament. – Moises Taveras Read More