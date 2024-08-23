Dragon Age: The Veilguard Is Finally Telling Us More About Its Companions In A Cool Way

BioWare changed the name of Dragon Age: The Veilguard from Dreadwolf in order to better reflect that the RPG is about its cast of heroes, rather than about Solas, the elven trickster god at its center. But even so, we still don’t know a ton about the party we’ll journey alongside when the game launches on October 31. That’s finally changing thanks to a podcast series that will spotlight each and every one of the party members between now and the release date.

Dragon Age: Vows & Vengeance is an eight-episode podcast series that will roll out on Thursdays between August 29 and October 17. The first episode will focus on leading characters Nadia, Elio, and Drayden, with each subsequent entry focusing on one of The Veilguard’s companions. In theory, you could hold off on listening until a character you’re interested in shows up, but it sounds like Vows & Vengeance will tell one cohesive story, so it’s probably best to listen to every episode. The Veilguard party’s voice cast will reprise their roles for the show, as will Critical Role’s Matt Mercer, who voices the necromancer Emmrich’s skeleton assistant Manfred. The show’s schedule is as follows:

August 29 – Episode 1: Featuring Nadia, Elio, and Drayden

September 5 – Episode 2: Featuring Harding

September 12 – Episode 3: Featuring Davrin

September 19 – Episode 4: Featuring Bellara

September 26 – Episode 5: Featuring Taash

October 3 – Episode 6: Featuring Lucanis

October 10 – Episode 7: Featuring Emmrich

October 17 – Episode 8: Featuring Neve

A handful of the companions in The Veilguard have appeared in comics and other media in the decade between Dragon Age: Inquisition and the upcoming game, so if you’ve been keeping up with the series, some of them may already be familiar to you. If, on the other hand, you’re a newbie who has never played the series before and are looking for a foot in the door, here’s a quick rundown of the most important games and DLC to play.