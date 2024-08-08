Dragon Quest III Gets New Bosses And Story Scenes: 16 Fresh Looks At Its Nostalgic HD-2D Makeover

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is shaping up to be much more than just a pretty, hi-res overhaul. We already knew it was also getting new story chapters supervised by series creator Yuji Horii, and now Square Enix has revealed that those additions will revolve around the main character’s dad.

“This remake contains several new scenes which shine a spotlight on the protagonist’s father, Ortega, giving players a better understanding of the man himself and his quest,” the company confirmed in a new announcement. “The story also features new, formidable foes which will give fans an even more enriching experience of the Dragon Quest 3 narrative.”

Ortega had previously tried to defeat the evil archfiend Baramos but failed, and the game starts with players taking up the mission to follow in his footsteps. The HD-2D Remake, in addition to new bosses, will seemingly let players walk in Ortega’s shoes a bit more and get a bigger sense of his backstory.

Alongside this tease, Square Enix also released a bunch of new in-development screenshots of the game, some of which show new scenes and others which offer a glimpse of how locations from the original version will look in the remake. Out November 14 on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC, Dragon Quest 3 impressed with its vibrant new style in a hands-on demo earlier this summer, and Dragon Quest I and II are getting a similar overhaul next year.

