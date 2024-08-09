Elden Ring’s Latest Patch Fixes A Bunch Of Spirit Ashes

FromSoftware, the developer behind 2022’s Game of the Year Elden Ring and this year’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, has released a new hotfix for the game. Version 1.13.2 is now live for all platforms and, while less substantial than many of the game’s previous patches, it addresses a number of bugs that have been plaguing players.

Perhaps most significant are the fixes to how Spirit Ashes work. Prior to this patch it seems that using the DLC’s Revered Spirit Ash upgrade material resulted in a number of Spirit Ashes (summonable NPC allies) being spawned without the proper attack and defense stats. Especially in the challenging DLC, Spirit Ashes can be the key to success, so this fix is a welcome one. A full list of the affected spirits is listed in the patch notes.

For you co-op players, meanwhile, you won’t be able to summon your friends in certain areas of Scadu Atlus anymore, as the new hotfix removes a bug that allowed unintended multiplayer in that area. And if you’ve had any issues with the Red Bear fight and felt it was a little too hard, it turns out you may have been right. The hotfix notes that some of the NPC’s attacks were more powerful than intended, so the optional boss is getting a slight nerf.

Image: Bandai Namco

Here is the full list of patch notes:

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug which caused the Death status ailment from the Skill “Death Flare” to be applied to the Skill “Deadly Poison Spray”.

Fixed a bug that caused the power of some attacks used by the NPC “Red Bear” to be higher than intended.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from invading other players’ worlds in some areas of Scadu Altus under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that allowed Cooperative multiplayer in some areas of Scadu Altus with no area bosses present.

Fixes to adjustments regarding Revered Spirit Ash Blessing and some spirits introduced in App Ver. 1.13 App Ver. 1.13/Regulation Ver. 1.13.1

Fixed a bug where summoned spirits were not correctly receiving the attack power and damage negation increase effect from Revered Spirit Ash Blessing.

Fixed a bug in which the amount of status increase in the following spirits was different than expected.

Warhawk／Spider Scorpion／Bigmouth Imp／Gravebird／Stormhawk Deenh／Banished Knight Engval／Fire Knight, Hilde／Battlemage Hugues／Depraved Perfumer Carmaan／Blackflame Monk Amon／Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh／Cleanrot Knight Finlay／Nightmaiden & Swordstress

