Every Kotaku Black Myth: Wukong Guide From The Game’s First Week

In a week that included a Geoff Keighley-led showcase and dozens of announcements, the most talked-about topic in games was Black Myth: Wukong, the Chinese action-RPG that earned a mixed Kotaku review for at times undermining its own epic ambitions. As those ambitions have awed some players and absolutely wrecked others, we’ve had you covered from day one with guides unpacking Game Science’s breakout blockbuster.

Read on for a roundup of tips and walkthroughs breaking down everything from respeccing your character to finally beating The Wandering Wight.

How To Beat The Early Wukong Boss That’s Destroying Everyone, The Wandering Wight

Screenshot: Game Science / Kotaku

Black Myth: Wukong features numerous difficult bosses throughout its lengthy campaign, promising to halt your progress at least a few times as you figure out each one’s moves and learn to counter them. However, one early game boss in particular trips up a lot of new players who find that, even after multiple attempts, it just feels insurmountable. And yes, that boss is the Wandering Wight. — Billy Givens

Get Heaps Of XP Early In Black Myth: Wukong With This Great Grinding Spot

Screenshot: Game Science / Kotaku

Black Myth: Wukong is a challenging game with plenty of bosses who can overpower you quickly if you don’t come prepared. While grinding for XP isn’t necessarily required to overcome them, getting some extra Spark points to improve your character certainly won’t hurt. Here’s an excellent XP grinding spot early in the game that should help you get ahead. — Billy Givens

How To Respec Your Character In Black Myth: Wukong

Screenshot: Game Science / Kotaku

Black Myth: Wukong is a thrilling action role-playing game that borrows elements from the soulslike genre, while expanding and iterating on various elements of the genre fans so enduringly loved by its fans. One of these expanded features is a large and varied selection of skill trees which give you the ability to really hone in on stances, skills, and spells that best suit your playstyle. With that in mind, you may be curious about whether you can respec those points. Let’s dive in and answer that question for you. — Billy Givens

Screenshot: Game Science / Kotaku

Black Myth: Wukong sports various skill trees in which you invest your Spark Points for upgrades. Placing points in these will be vital to your success in the game, as they provide very helpful boons. And while the order in which you level them should ultimately be dependent on your playstyle, we’ve compiled a list of skills we think most players will want to invest in early, if you’re looking to get the most out of the early hours of the game. — Billy Givens

8 Vital Things To Know Before Starting Black Myth: Wukong

Screenshot: Game Science / Kotaku

Black Myth: Wukong is a lengthy and challenging game filled with over 80 bosses and tons of enemy types to tackle, promising that you’ll need to put your skills to the test if you want to see it through to one of its multiple endings. The opening hours of the game give you a lot to learn and think about, and getting to grips with how the game’s various mechanics work can take a little getting used to. As such, we’ve compiled a list of early game tips here that we hope will aid you in the opening hours of Black Myth: Wukong. — Billy Givens

How Long Is Action-RPG Black Myth: Wukong?

Screenshot: Game Science / Kotaku

Black Myth: Wukong is an exciting new action-adventure game from Game Science that promises a thrilling adventure inspired by the Chinese novel Journey to the West. There are over 160 enemy types and more than 80 bosses to defeat, a variety of skills to unlock across multiple trees, and plenty of secrets to find as you work your way through this mystical world. — Billy Givens

