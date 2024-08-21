Every New Weapon In Fornite’s Marvel-Themed Latest Season

Fortnite’s latest season, Absolute Doom, introduces a variety of new content to the game, including new weapons that you can use to help earn a victory royale. Some of the weapons introduced in Chapter 5, Season 4 include various Marvel items and some new more regular guns. This guide will break down everything you need to know about all the new weapons introduced.

All new weapons for Chapter 5, Season 4

Auto Turrets

Captain America’s Shield

Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets

Dual Micro SMGs

Hover Jets

Monarch Pistol

Sovereign Shotgun

Striker Burst Assault Rifle

Auto Turrets

Image: Epic

The Auto Turrets are part of War Machine’s Arsenal. As the name suggests, they are machine gun turrets that lock onto enemies. This weapon is great for whenever you find yourself fighting more than one person at a time, because it helps take some of the pressure off. It’s your little shooty buddy.

Captain America’s Shield

Image: Epic

The shield can be used in two different ways. The first is throwing it at your enemies, because apparently you’re worthy of picking it up. Once you throw the shield, it’ll bounce off various objects and hit whatever is next to it before returning to you. The other use is the more traditional shield fare of blocking incoming damage.

Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets

Image: Epic

Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets are similar to the Magneto Power from last season, in the sense that they throw projectiles at enemies. Its main attack lets you shoot arcane energy at enemies, but it’s mainly meant to be used in close quarters. Its secondary attack will launch you into the air and shoot a massive beam covering the immediate area.

Dual Micro SMGs

Image: Epic

The Dual Micro SMGs are fairly simple to understand. As the name suggests, they’re two Micro SMGs that excel in close-quarter combat. But be careful, because it can be easy to blow through ammo.

Hover Jets

The Hover Jets are a part of the War Machine gear. These don’t inflict any type of damage at all. Instead, they allow you to fly up in the air for a short period of time, which is great for getting the upper hand on enemies when you’re trying to get the high ground.

Monarch Pistol

Image: Epic

The Monarch Pistol is a weapon that Doom drops once he’s killed. The gun is a semi-automatic weapon. It can be used for mid-range fights and packs a big punch.

Sovereign Shotgun

Image: Epic

The Sovereign Shotgun is a gun that Mysterio drops. Other than being a powerful shotgun, it’s nothing too special.

Striker Burst Assault Rifle

Emma Frost uses the Striker Burst Assault Rifle, another powerful weapon with no real twist, like the Sovereign Shotgun.

That’s everything you need to know about all the weapons brought into the latest season of Fortnite!

