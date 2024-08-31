Everything Shown At The Latest Nintendo Direct, Fresh Details On Dragon Age: The Veilguard, And More Of The Week’s Top Stories

This week, we got a Nintendo Direct that was one part Indie World, one part partner showcase. We’ve got a roundup of every game featured in the 40-minute presentation. Also, new leaks suggest that an official announcement of Sony’s PS5 Pro is imminent, the hottest incarnation of Indy ever (Temple of Doom Indy, of course) is only available in the priciest editions of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and we have more information than ever on the companions you’ll be rolling with in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. All these stories and more await in the pages ahead.

Bethesda Locks The Hottest Indy Behind A $US100 Paywall

Image: Lucasfilm / Disney

Indiana Jones And The Great Circle is set to arrive this December on Xbox Series X/S and PC. (And later, on PS5.) And because it’s 2024, there are like 4 different versions of the game you can now pre-order. And one of the pricier editions is the only way to snag the hottest version of Indy ever put to screen. – Zack Zwiezen Read More

Konami Basically Confirms Metal Gear Solid 4 Is Coming To PS5 And Xbox

Screenshot: Konami

The next installment in Konami’s Metal Gear Solid Master Collection has yet to be officially confirmed or announced, even as fans find evidence of it and reports surface of its existence. So it’s weird that Konami is still playing coy about Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and other games getting new ports. – Zack Zwiezen Read More

Everything Shown At Today’s Joint Nintendo Direct And Indie World Showcase

Image: Team17

Today, August 27, Nintendo treated fans to a double whammy of news during the joint Nintendo Direct and Indie World presentations. If you didn’t catch the showcases live as they happened or you just can’t be bothered to sit through the whole thing yourself, then don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. But to save you some heartbreak, no, Hollow Knight: Silksong did not make an appearance. – Willa Rowe Read More

Sony’s Latest Big Game, Concord, Is Flopping

Screenshot: Firewalk Studios / Sony / Kotaku

Sony’s latest big video game, Concord, launched last week on PS5 and PC. And while the online shooter is fun and looks very expensive, it seems very few people are playing it based on some truly abysmal numbers and stats. – Zack Zwiezen Read More

Surprise! This Might Be The Last Nintendo Direct Before We Hear About The Switch 2

Photo: Wachiwit (Shutterstock)

The big Nintendo Direct usually doesn’t happen until September, but this year the Mario maker is sneaking out a slightly smaller showcase at the tail end of August for indie and third-party games. Does that mean we’re getting the official reveal of the Switch 2 next month instead? – Ethan Gach Read More

Image: BioWare

BioWare changed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf’s title to Dragon Age: The Veilguard to better represent its story. This new name refers to your party as a whole, and the characters who make it up were the stars of the new cinematic trailer the studio showed off at the Xbox Games Showcase. But if you’re a Dragon Age diehard, you might recognize some of these characters from books, comics, and past games. We finally saw a few of these characters in action during a lengthy combat showcase, but BioWare has also provided some more story details, released new concept art for each character, and confirmed the game’s voice cast. We’re still learning more about these characters as we near the October 31 release date. Here’s what we know about Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s party. – Kenneth Shepard Read More

Report: PlayStation 5 Pro To Be Announced In A Few Weeks

Image: Sony

As spotted by VGC, a well-renowned and reliable leaker, billbil-kun at Dealabs Magazine, is claiming insider information suggests the PS5 Pro is about to be announced. – John Walker Read More

Here Come The Gokus In Black Myth: Wukong

Image: Game Science / norskpl

Black Myth: Wukong is taking over on PC at the moment, propelling Steam to new heights as players flock to the old-school feeling action game. The fan mods are already flooding in as a result, and it was only a matter of time before Dragon Ball Z’s Goku became a playable hero in the spiritually-linked fantasy tale. – Ethan Gach Read More

Final Fantasy Creator’s Pick For The ‘Most Complete’ Entry In The Series May Surprise You

Image: Square Enix / Yoshitaka Amano

With nearly forty years of incredible stories stretching across sixteen mainline entries and numerous spinoffs, Final Fantasy is a truly singular video game franchise. While they all have their own strengths and weaknesses, and there are some generally accepted as “best” entries, there’s an argument to be made for every one of them. But when it comes to the most complete realization of the franchise’s original idea, Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi has a surprising choice—none other than the game that started it all, 1987’s Final Fantasy. – Willa Rowe Read More

10 New Looks At Metal Gear Solid 3’s Very Pretty Remake

Image: Konami / Kotaku

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater might not have a release date yet, but Konami has released some new screenshots of the upcoming remake and the game looks awesome. – Zack Zwiezen Read More