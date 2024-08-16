Fallout 76’s New Railway Rifle, Ticket To Revenge, Is A Spike-Firing Beast

There’s always one weapon in a video game that most people avoid, but a select few claim is the most slept-on in the whole game. In Fallout 76, a number could claim this title, but the Railway Rifle comes to mind first and foremost.

But for once, the few are right. If you can score a legendary Railway Rifle, you’re set. You can find Railway Spikes in abundance all over the map, and they’re relatively cheap to purchase, although heavy to carry in your pack for long periods. But with the Ticket to Revenge, a brand new unique rifle added in Skyline Valley with a significantly reduced weight, you won’t have to worry.

Here is how to get Ticket to Revenge in Fallout 76!

Where to get Ticket to Revenge

You’ll receive a handful of legendary weapons as quest rewards from the main storyline in Skyline Valley, like Shattered Grounds. It’s a fine Handmade that suits specific builds, but is not viable to most players. So, how about Ticket to Revenge, which is far more handy in a pinch!

This unique Railway Rifle features pre-installed weapon modifications, including a Long Barrel, Standard Stock, Automatic Piston Receiver, Reflex Sight, and a unique paint scheme.

To unlock this legendary weapon, you must complete Seeking Shelter—a main story quest in Skyline Valley.

How to complete Seeking Shelter

At first glance, Seeking Shelter is a relatively straightforward quest. It’s a long trek up the mountain to reach the Weather Machine, and once you’re there, speak to Audrey. She’ll thank you for your service as a courier and then ask you for help repairing the weather machine within the facility. It requires a specific part only found at the Shenandoah Visitor Center.

Upon arrival, you’ll meet Kevin Harris—a park ranger left behind after the bombs fell—who came out of hiding for supplies. Unfortunately, he met with a group of Cultists who had taken over the main room of the Shenandoah Visitor Center. You must clear them out to allow him access to his bunker below the Visitor Center, where you’ll find the necessary parts for Audrey.

To clear out the cultists, I recommend lobbing a few grenades into the room. You can usually sneak up and open the door in the back of the room and, before they notice you, toss two or three grenades into the room. It’ll cause chaos and severely weaken the enemies. Be wary of the cultist with a Flamer, though—they’ll rush your position and deal significant damage.

Once you clear the cultists, follow Kevin into the tunnels and his bunker. You’ll encounter a few pests, though they’re quickly dispatched. Inside, he’ll point you toward the console against the back wall.

Remove the necessary parts, return them to Audrey, and install the replacement for her, and you’ll receive your reward: Ticket to Revenge!

Ticket to Revenge stats

Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku

Type : Ranged

: Ranged Level : 30 / 40 / 50

: 30 / 40 / 50 Damage : 75 / 85 / 96

: 75 / 85 / 96 Ammo : Railway Spike / Ultracite

: Railway Spike / Ultracite Magazine : 20

: 20 Fire Rate : 10

: 10 Range : 120

: 120 Accuracy : 64

: 64 AP Cost : 20

: 20 Value : 90 Caps

: 90 Caps Weight: 9.0

Legendary Affixes

Furious : +5 percent damage after each consecutive hit, with a max of +45 percent.

: +5 percent damage after each consecutive hit, with a max of +45 percent. Rapid : +25 percent faster rate of fire.

: +25 percent faster rate of fire. Lightweight: -90 percent reduced weight.

Due to the relatively easy access to ammunition, its Lightweight affix, and Furious dealing significant damage, Ticket to Revenge quickly rose through the ranks to become my primary weapon. I’m sure it’ll become a favorite of yours, too!

.