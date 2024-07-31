Final Fantasy XIV Players Are Up In Arms Over The Latest Patch

Yesterday, July 30, Final Fantasy XIV received its first big patch since the release of the Dawntrail expansion. While the introduction of the new Savage raids is a source of excitement for the community, the biggest point of contention is the long list of changes the Viper job has received in patch 7.05. As one of two new jobs introduced just a month ago alongside Dawntrail, the community is not thrilled with how quickly Square Enix has simplified the role. Some are going as far as to say Viper as we knew it as dead, the latest victim of a worrying trend for the MMO.

The biggest point of contention is the removal of Noxious Gnash from the Viper job. This was a debuff that triggered when using Dread Fangs and required certain actions to extend the debuff timer. The point of Noxious Gnash is that it gives you something to keep track of and reapply every so often. It is supposed to add a layer of complexity to the job by requiring you pay attention to a timer on top of doing your usual action rotation and avoiding area of effect (AoE) attacks during combat.

In a July 4 post on the Lodestone (the official FF14 blog) the developers mentioned they had “received feedback pertaining to the busyness of [Viper’s] skill rotation,” and would be looking into tweaking the job in patch 7.05. That came only two days after Dawntrail’s release. Some wondered if the changes would remove positionals (the need to attack enemies from a specific direction). Instead the removal of Noxious Gnash feels like a meaningless change, with the community pointing out that the timer wasn’t all that difficult to keep track of, so it was an odd adjustment for Square Enix to make. Who is this change for? Players aren’t sure, but they’re definitely pissed off.

…wow, Rest in Peace Viper. Born <Media Tour> – Died 7.05 You were a cool job. Now you aren’t. — Wesk (@WeskAlber) July 30, 2024

OK yeah after doing a few runs at it, knee jerk reaction is that Viper just lost a lot of feel that made it fun No difference in opening GCD, no upkeep that matters, and buttons effectively lost their utility and turned into glorified resource building Im severely disappointed — Sam (@Kossuel) July 30, 2024

Viper lost his venom debuff because scrubs couldnt keep it up? Lmao As usual, bad players making FFXIV worse since day 1 pic.twitter.com/DJsSaC0heS — Ulfgrim Raneth (@ffxivcatdad) July 30, 2024

I wish ffxiv wasn’t too afraid to let us have jobs with difficulty and nuance in their kits, can we have stormblood astro and release viper back? — Julie Knives 🏳️‍⚧️ (@mothknives) July 31, 2024

I’m pretty sure Viper is gonna end up turning into 3 buttons by the 3rd patch if people keep saying it’s hard.

Viper was the most fun class I’ve played and they are already messing with it.#FFXIV — Brachy (@BrachyZoid) July 30, 2024

I am sad about the ff14 viper changes. i really liked to maintain the debuff before double reawaken but that is gone now and the job is only auto play. another melee i liked that i wont play anymore. guess its ninja time — Teisume (@teisume) July 31, 2024

I hate to be negative but I’m really not feeling those Viper changes. Fun debuff with a unique 20s timer to upkeep? Nah let’s make it a 60s buff so it may as well not exist in practice 👍 pic.twitter.com/ore56D5RLJ — Rinon ♦️ (@rinonbanana) July 30, 2024

Just going to put words into the void but. 14 has a massive problem with job design in general and I don’t understand how 8.0 is going to fix even a little bit of it. Viper on release fundamentally had a decent gameplay loop and getting rid of noxious gash is odd. — Day Moonlight (@Daymoonlightxiv) July 31, 2024

More upsetting than the changes to Viper is the worrying trend it represents in terms of Final Fantasy 14’s job designs. The Viper changes over-simplify a job that many were incredibly happy with, and these changes happened just a month after its debut. It’s the fastest a job has received such a change but not the first time jobs have been oversimplified—the healer jobs, especially the Astrologian, have suffered similar fates. With every job becoming simpler to execute it leaves those looking for a challenge no viable option, and with these recentViper changes, the issue is coming to a breaking point.

