Fortnite: How To Complete The Eighth (And Final) Set Of Pirate Code Quests

The Eighth Pirate Code is part of the Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails limited-time battle pass. So, in addition to earning XP that can be used to unlock items in the normal battle pass, you’ll also unlock Cursed Gold, which will further the Pirates of the Caribbean battle pass. It’s also worth pointing out that each quest you complete is worth 5,000 XP. This guide will detail everything you need to know about completing the Eighth Pirate Code.

Pirate Code Eight

One soul is not equal to another – Visit Davy Jones’ Locker

You afraid to get wet? – Eliminate boss guards or bosses (3)

And are you prepared for what comes after? – Survive Storm circles (10)

My heart will always belong to you. – Restore health or gain shields from an Oasis Pool (25)

I offer you the choice. Join my crew… – Catch fish (3)

One soul is not equal to another

Even though the wording on this quest is a bit coy, don’t worry—it’s straightforward. To complete this quest, all you need to do is die once, which will happen naturally as you play the game. When you return to the lobby, you’ll have this cleared off.

You afraid to get wet?

This is a fairly simple quest to get done. All you have to do is eliminate three bosses or their guards. Thankfully, bosses are surrounded by guards, so you should be able to complete this in one go. We recommend you land at Nitrodrome, Brutal Beachhead, or Redline Rig and take out the AI there.

It’s worth pointing out that they won’t attack you until you shoot first. So make sure you get a proper loadout before starting a fight.

And are you prepared for what comes after?

You can complete this quest by playing the game. All you need to do is survive 10 Storm circles. That being said, it’s going to take more than one game to finish it, but after a few, you’ll have this done in no time.

My heart will always belong to you

For this quest, you’ll need to restore 25 shields or health by visiting an Oasis Pool. These can be commonly found throughout the desert portion of the island. We recommend landing there as soon as you jump out of the bus so you can complete this right away.

I offer you the choice. Join my crew…

To complete this one, you’ll need to catch three fish. Fishing is fairly easy and is commonly done wherever there is a body of water. Just make sure there aren’t any other players around because it’ll be easy for them to get the jump on you. To catch fish, all you need is a fishing rod. As soon as you cast it, wait until it jumps up, and when it does, press the shooting button, and you’ll catch a fish.

Congratulations! You’re an official Pirate of the Caribbean. You’ve completed every quest and earned some goodies along the way.

.