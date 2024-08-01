Fortnite: How To Complete The Fifth Set Of Pirate Code Quests

The Fifth Pirate Code is a part of The Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails limited-time battle pass. So, you’ll be able to earn XP that can be used to unlock items in the normal battle pass, as well as Cursed Gold, which will further The Pirates of the Caribbean battle pass. It’s also worth pointing out that each quest you complete is worth 5,000 XP.

Don’t bother planning it out. Make it up as you go along.

To finish this quest, you’ll need to be the last person standing at the end of a game. Sometimes, winning a game can be difficult, but to make things easier, we recommend using a car. Since this season is built around car battles. This will help ensure you make it into the game’s final stages. After you kill everyone, you’ll complete the quest.

If you were waiting for the opportune moment, that was it.

For this quest, you’ll need to find a coconut and throw it at a player. Thankfully, these can be found in food boxes all over the map. But you’re almost guaranteed to find one at Reckless Railways at the restaurants. Make sure you have a few on you just in case you miss your first throw.

Take what you can. Give nothing back.

To complete this quest, you’re going to need to search rare or buried treasure chests. But you’ll want to ignore the ladder and look for the rare ones. You can also find a few rare chests in both Pirates of the Caribbean on the map. If you survive long enough, each bonker contains a handful of rare chests for you to open.

But you can always purchase a treasure map from a pirate. These will always lead you to a buried treasure chest.

Its a pirate life for me. Savvy?

For this quest, you’ll be required to collect ten different weapons from weapon cases. You can always find some guns stashed away in a weapons case in a house jst northwest of Sandy Steppes.

If you survive long enough in a game, weapons are always available in the bunkers that open up. You just have to be fast enough to loot them in time.

We must fight… to run away.

To complete this quest, you’ll need to run away from an opponent after being damaged. Thankfully, for this one, it doesn’t need to be a player. So we recommend landing at Nitrodrome, Redline Rig, or Brutal Beach and shooting an NPC to get them to attack you. After that, you begin to run away, and you’ll complete the quest in no time.

That’s all, folks! Congratulations, you just completed Pirate Code Five.

