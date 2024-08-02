Fortnite: How To Complete The Seventh Set Of Pirate Code Quests

The Seventh Pirate Code is part of The Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails limited-time battle pass. So, in addition to earning XP that can be used to unlock items in the normal battle pass, you’ll also unlock Cursed Gold, which will further the Pirates of the Caribbean battle pass. It’s also worth pointing out that each quest you complete is worth 5K XP. This guide will detail everything you need to know about completing the Seventh Pirate Code.

Pirate Code Seven

You’re off the edge of the map, mate. – Damage opponents in the Storm (100)

How the blazes did you get off that island? – Damage opponents or travel with Cannons (500)

So tell me, what’s become of my ship? – Use a Ship in the Bottle (3)

You know the first thing I’m going to do after this curse is lifted? Eat a whole bushel of apples. – Consume Apples (3)

I’ve Starved for too long. – Restory health or gain shields using food (100)

You think you can outrun the world? – Outlast players (200)

You’re off the edge of the map, mate

For this quest, you will inflict 100 damage on opponents while they’re in the Storm. This can be a bit difficult to complete at first, but thankfully, you don’t need to damage another player, and it could be AI. That said, we recommend you wait until the first Storm closes because it’ll do the least damage. As soon as the Storm takes over an area, quickly rush over to where AI bosses and their minions will be and take them out right away. The places you’ll want to check are Nitrodrome, Brutal Beachhead, and Redline Rig.

How the blazes did you get off that island?

To complete this quest, you’ll be tasked with either damaging an opponent or traveling with the cannon. For this, we recommend traveling with the cannon. These can be found at the Pirate ships in the center of the map or at the one on the far east side. To travel with one, you must look at the barrel and press the action button. Once inside, aim and shoot; this will send you into the air. If you’re lucky, you’ll complete the quest by the time you touch the ground.

So tell me, what’s become of my ship?

In order to complete this, you’ll need to use a Ship in the Bottle three times. These can be a little hard to find out in the wild. But much like the cannons, they can be easily found in the pirate ships on the map via chests. You won’t be able to stack them. Carrying three at a time will take up three slots. That said, you may not be able to complete this in one game. We recommend doing it over the course of a few games. As soon as you open three bottles, you’ll complete the quest.

You know the first thing I’m going to do after this curse is lifted? Eat a whole bushel of apples.

To complete this quest, you’ll need to eat three apples. Fortunately, they can be found all over the map quickly. Some places you’ll likely find them include Pleasnt Plazza, the center of the map, and Reckless Railways. After you eat three, you’ll complete the quest.

I’ve Starved for too long.

Just like the quest above, you can complete this by going to the pirate ship and eating food. You’ll complete the quest once you’ve recovered 100 HP or Shields.

You think you can outrun the world?

This quest can be completed by playing the game naturally, but it’ll require you to play a few rounds first. To complete it, you’ll need to outlive 200 players, and since there are 100 players per lobby, you won’t be able to do it in one go. Feel free to take your time with this one unless you plan on winning two games back-to-back.

Congratulations, you’ve just completed Pirate Code Seven. The Pirates of the Caribbean is nearly complete, and you should also be close to finishing the limited-time battle pass.

