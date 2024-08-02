Fortnite: How To Complete The Sixth Set Of Pirate Code Quests

The Sixth Pirate Code is part of The Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails limited-time battle pass. So, in addition to earning XP that can be used to unlock items in the normal battle pass, you’ll also unlock Cursed Gold, which will further the Pirates of the Caribbean battle pass. It’s also worth pointing out that each quest you complete is worth 5, 000 XP. This guide will detail everything you need to know about completing the Sixth Pirate Code.

Fortnite’s Pirate Code Six

In sickness and in health, with health being the less likely. – Defeat a Dueling character with a pistol or melee weapon

I think it’d be rather exciting to meet a pirate. – Defeat a Boss

Nine pieces of whatever we happened to have in our packers at that time? – Destroy the 9 False Pieces of Eight on the island

Pirates only ever vote for themselves it seems. – Collect a Victory Crown from an eliminated player

It is a vile drink that turns even the most receptacle men into complete scoundrels. – Destroy Slurp, Slap, or Nitro barrels (10)

In sickness and in health, with health being the less likely

To complete this quest, you must defeat a Dueling character with a pistol or melee weapon. One dueling character can be found at Grim Gate, while another at Classy Courts. Before the fight starts, make sure you have a loadout you’re comfortable with. It’s worth pointing out that you can damage them with other weapons. As long as you kill them with a pistol or melee weapon, you’ll complete the quest.

I think it’d be rather exciting to meet a pirate

For this quest, you’ll be tasked with killing a boss. The bosses usually spawn at Brutal Beachhead, Nitrodrome, and Redline Rig. Just like the quest above, make sure you have a load that you feel comfortable with once you do go to any of them and begin the fight. Just make sure there aren’t any other players around to make things a little easier for yourself.

Nine pieces of whatever we happened to have in our packers at that time?

To complete this quest, you must destroy the nine false pieces of eight across the island. Thankfully, all of these pieces are lumped together into groups of three. They can be found at Pleasant Plaza, Lavish Lair, and Grand Glacier.

Pirates only ever vote for themselves it seems

This quest requires you to pick up a Victory Crown from an eliminated player. Even though it sounds straightforward, it may take some time to complete because you won’t know if they have a crown until they’re dead. But it’s also worth mentioning that you don’t need to be the one to kill them, so if you happen to see a crown on the floor after a fight is over, be sure to swoop in and grab it before someone else does.

It is a vile drink that turns even the most receptacle men into complete scoundrels

Completing this quest will require you to destroy ten Slurp, Slap, or Nitro barrels. You can complete this in one go by going to the port next to the ship in the middle of the map. When you get there, you’ll see a stack of barrels leaning against a pole. Destroy all of them, and you’ll complete the quest.

You’re now one step closer to completing the Cursed Sails battle pass. Congratulations!

